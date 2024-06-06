Leandro Paredes dismisses links with Boca Juniors: “I’m happy at Roma.”

Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes has made no secret of his desire to return to Argentina at some point in his career.

However, the player does not intend to make this wish come true anytime soon.

As stated by the player himself in a recent interview with ESPN, Paredes is happy to be back in the Italian capital and is enjoying his time at Roma.

With the help of Daniele De Rossi, Paredes grew into a veritable leader for the Giallorossi and has been called up by Argentina for the upcoming Copa America.

“I was very clear about my future,” said Paredes. “I’m feeling good, I’m still 29 years old, I have a contract with my club, Roma. I’m happy where I’m at.”

“So I’m calm, I live my life and my career day by day. Whatever happens, will happen.”

Finally he concluded: “Lukaku always says that his dream is to play at least one match at the Bombonera. There are several, I have always had teammates who love our club very much. Even Pogba at Juve… For us fans it is a source of pride that players of that caliber ask about Boca.”