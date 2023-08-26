Leander's offense overcomes adversity for confident season opening win vs. Pflugerville

Leander head coach Kris Price, addressing his team after a 2021 loss to Pflugerville at The Pfield, watched his Lions roll past the Panthers in Friday night's season-opening 48-28 win at the same stadium. “Overcame a little bit of adversity,” Price said. “Really kept it together at halftime, and dealt with some things that we hadn’t been able to in the past."

Midway through the first quarter, Leander quarterback Logan Mitchell and receiver Zane Wooldridge had already connected on 75- and 50-yard touchdowns. It looked like the duo was about to steamroll Pflugerville into an easy win.

Wooldridge finished with 172 yards and those two scores, but Leander’s season-opening 48-28 win Friday night at The Pfield wasn’t only about one receiver’s contributions.

“We probably got four or five dynamic receivers,” Leander coach Kris Price said. “All of those guys. I think everybody who touched the ball, got in the end zone at that position. Our quarterback played great and most importantly, our offensive line protected him well enough to get the balls out to those guys.”

Things seemed to be going perfectly for the Lions (1-0) in their first game of the season. The offense was cooking in the first half, surging to a 28-14 lead off a 75-yard run by Mitchell and another touchdown pass to running back EJ Hargrave. Panthers running back Rhyder Miller fumbled, giving Leander position on Pflugerville’s 25 and an opportunity to turn things into a blowout.

More: Battle for Friday night's lights: Prep coaches aren't fans of Big 12 commissioner's plan

However, the Panthers held firm and forced a field goal that Leander botched. A few plays later, Miller, who finished with 133 yards and a touchdown, redeemed himself with a 51-yard run that cut the lead to 28-21 at halftime.

Pflugerville had the momentum, which is why it wasn’t surprising that how they started the second half. Leaning on Miller, they orchestrated an offensive drive that ended with quarterback Cole Taylor throwing a dime to receiver Quentin Goethe to tie the game 28-28.

The Lions needed to respond. Price had faith they would, which he may not have had last year.

“Overcame a little bit of adversity,” Price said. “Really kept it together at halftime, and dealt with some things that we hadn’t been able to in the past. Some bad things happening to us and overcoming it.”

The defense was part of that equation. After that early touchdown, they were able to shut down the Pflugerville offense for the rest of the game.

“I’m proud of the way they played too, just being able to shut them down in the second half. We fed off of them for sure,” Wooldridge said.

Mitchell got receiver Joseph Marro involved with a 12-yard pass to put Leander up 35-28 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. Then the quarterback followed it up with a 7 yarder to Aidan Parker that put them up 42-28 early in the fourth.

More: Anderson trips McCallum behind receiver Ed Small, tenacious Trojans defense

He finished the day with 296 yards on 16-of-34 passing and five touchdowns. While he was happy with the points he put up, Mitchell was most proud of the turnover numbers: 0.

“Feels awesome,” Price said about the lack of turnovers. “We know that he’s understanding what we’re trying to do and can read the defense, so we’re excited about him.”

Wooldridge’s gaudy stat line may pop out among his receivers, but he expressed more pride in how his offense and quarterback played. Despite his humbleness, the receiver does see the potential in the talented receiver group

“I think our whole receiving core, I think we have the best receiving core in the district,” Wooldridge said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Leander's offense looks strong in season opening win over Pflugerville