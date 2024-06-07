Leander trainer, dog win 5 medals at agility championship in France

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A Leander dog agility trainer and her 4-year-old Border Collie/Papillon mix earned five medals at the 2024 World Agility Championship in France, which occurred between April 30 and May 4.

Courtney Moore and Rayn’s Everything’s Better with Butter (AKA “Butter”) brought home three gold medals for All-Around Championship, Gamblers and Snooker, one silver medal for Biathlon and one bronze medal in Jumping at the event.

The duo were members of Team USA for the United States Dog Agility Association (USDAA). They competed in the event with more than 200 other top competitors from more than a dozen countries.

Moore traveled to France with 19 other Team USA competitors and their canine teammates. In total, Team USA earned 12 medals during this year’s event.

“I tried for several teams with my Border Collie in 2019, but then COVID happened, followed by an injury, and we were not able to try again,” Moore said. “Butter has been such a special dog, and being able to run overseas again with her is so exciting. I was thrilled to go to France this year; it’s a country I’ve wanted to visit my whole life! Representing our country there is just the icing on the cake.

When she isn’t competing, Moore works as an instructor at Happy Dog Sports in Leander. She also judges events for multiple venues and travels across the country teaching seminars and workshops.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.