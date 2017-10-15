Lean on Me: Blackhawks' goalies providing necessary support

After a barrage of goals in their first two games the Blackhawks have leaned on their goaltenders more in the past four contests.

For Corey Crawford, it's all working pretty well right now. Good anticipation? Check. Lack of rebounds? Check. That glove, which used to draw so much criticism? It's looking alright, too.

"He's gotten off to a great start for us," coach Joel Quenneville said following the Blackhawks' 2-1 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. "Can't say enough good things about him."

While the Blackhawks reconfigure lines to relocate early production and swap right-handed defensemen in and out of the lineup, there has been one constant: their goaltending, particularly Crawford, has been (as Quenneville likes to say) reliable and dependable.

Good thing that Crawford and Anton Forsberg have been up to it. Since he's started all but one game thus far, let's look specifically at Crawford: through Sunday afternoon he was tied for first in the NHL in victories (four, with several other goaltenders) and led the league in save percentage (.960) and goals-against average (1.39).

"I feel pretty good. I'm reading the play well, I think," Crawford said on Saturday night. "Not too many second opportunities, either. If they are, they're more to the side and I'm just seeing it well and not being overly aggressive. I'm waiting for the chance to be aggressive."

Crawford has been sharp and busy. Through his five starts Crawford has faced 174 shots (34.8 per game). Only three other NHL goaltenders have faced more (Mike Smith has seen 211 shots through six games, Jake Allen 180 through five and Andrei Vasilevskiy 179 through five). On Saturday Crawford credited the Blackhawks' defense for the Predators taking more shots from the outside. Sure, but opponents have had their share of odd-man rushes, breakaways and scrums in front of the net.