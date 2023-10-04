Leaky Blacks talks about teaming up with Brandon Miller

NBA teams have kicked off their media day, and many feature some former Tar Heels, one being Charlotte Hornets’ Leaky Black.

Despite going undrafted, Black still put ink to paper for an NBA contract, signing a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Black, known for his ability to defend, slowly became a reliable three-point shooter, translating into a perfect 3-D NBA player.

There is much buzz surrounding the Hornets, announcing their new sponsor deal with Mr. Beast and the anticipation of second overall pick Brandon Miller. Yes, the same Miller who Black held to 14 points on 4 for 21 shooting in the quadruple overtime loss to Alabama a season ago.

In media day fashion, Black was asked how it was teaming up with the player he held in check a season ago.

Asked #Hornets Leaky Black about his matchup vs. Brandon Miller in the college season and if he gives B-Mill a hard time to this day: pic.twitter.com/fHtjx4icJl — Richie (@richierandall) October 2, 2023

Black will likely spend some time with the Hornets G-league affiliate Greensboro Swarm, often the route most of their rookies go.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire