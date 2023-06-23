Leaky Black signs deal with Charlotte Hornets

Former North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black is staying close to home to continue his basketball career.

After five seasons at North Carolina, Black went undrafted in Thursday’s 2023 NBA draft. But it didn’t take him long to find a new home.

Per Inside Carolina, Black has signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The forward agreed to the deal on Friday morning and is expected to play for the team in the NBA Summer League.

During the predraft process, the 6-foot-9 forward worked out for 11 different teams including the Hornets. He drew some interest due to his ability to be a perimeter defender and will now try to work his way up the NBA ladder beginning with Summer League play in a few weeks.

At UNC, Black played in 155 games which set a new program record, and developed into one of the best defenders not only in the ACC but in the country. He was often matched up against the opposing team’s best player including holding No. 2 overall pick and now teammate Brandon Miller to 14 points on 21 shots.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire