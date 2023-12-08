Leaky Black shows off hops in Thursday night G-League action

When you think of past UNC basketball players who exemplify “The Carolina Way,” who are some people that come to mind?

For me, one of the most recent is Leaky Black, the Concord, N.C. native who played at Carolina from 2018-2023. Black was primarily known as a lockdown defender, but added a solid 3-point shooting touch to his arsenal during the 2022-2023 campaign.

It’s always sad to see a Carolina staple leave, but not when that player is continuing their hoops career.

For Leaky, he is living a dream that any young basketball player desires – suiting up for an NBA team. Better yet, Leaky is playing for his hometown Charlotte Hornets.

Black is currently on a 2-way contract with Charlotte, suiting for its G-League affiliate Greensboro Swarm. If he hasn’t captured the organization’s attention already, wait until you see this thunderous dunk he throws down:

Leaky Black EXPLODES to the lane for the rim-rocking slam! 💪 @greensboroswarm He has 7 PTS and 7 REB in the first half. pic.twitter.com/oHpYqw8zzJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 8, 2023

Despite Black ending his night with 13 points and eight rebounds, the Swarm were overpowered in a 139-107 loss at the Capital City Go-Go, G-League affiliate of the Washington Wizards. Black’s point output was above his season average of 11.6.

I miss the days of watching Leaky steal a basketball with ease, sprinting up the court and throwing the ball down. If he keeps making highlight-reel slams like the one in the above video, he’ll be back up in Charlotte long before the season ends.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire