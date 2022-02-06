Leaky Black questions team’s competitive nature as UNC shrinks during blowout loss to Duke

North Carolina’s Leaky Black passes as Duke’s Mark Williams, back left, and AJ Griffin defend during Saturday niht’s game at the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL — No rising to the occasion for North Carolina.

Duke’s talent took over and reached elevated levels at times while dominating the shrinking Tar Heels 87-67 in Atlantic Coast Conference basketball on Saturday night, the ninth-ranked Blue Devils sending retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski out of the Smith Center with a statement win as a parting gift for his final visit.

AJ Griffin poured in a season-high 27 points and Duke never trailed, turning the latest chapter of this rivalry that often creates such compelling theater into a rout. Duke rocketed ahead 31-8 by midway through the first half, the lead never dipping below double digits the rest of the way.

Paolo Banchero added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists, as Duke (19-3 overall, 9-2 ACC) built the lead to a 28-point margin and threatened to deliver North Carolina’s worst loss ever in this building, before cruising to the finish line.

“I really think the difference was their response at the beginning of the game, and their response at the beginning of the second half.” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said of the Blue Devils. “They just took it to us on both ends of the floor at the beginning of both halves, and we were just playing catch-up the entire game from there.”

It concluded with Duke walk-on Michael Savarino, one of Krzyzewski’s grandsons, dribbling out the final seconds and motioning to hear more boos from the remaining hecklers among the diminished home crowd. Moments later, the 72-year-old Krzyzewski put his arm around his wife, Mickie, as they walked off the court, down the tunnel leading to the visiting locker room and made their exit. Krzyzewski, in his 42nd season in charge of the Blue Devils, improved to 50-48 all-time against the rival Tar Heels.

North Carolina entered with a 12-0 record here at home this season, but that perfect mark went poof. So, too, did the team’s four-game winning streak. Spectators in the capacity crowd of 21,750 began leaving with more than six minutes remaining in the game and a mass exodus proceeded from there, with the ending devoid of drama.

Brady Manek’s 21 points on the strength of six 3-pointers topped the Tar Heels (16-7, 8-4), who got 12 points from Armando Bacot and 11 points from RJ Davis.

Trouble descended from the outset for North Carolina. Hubert Davis gave Bacot the initial defensive assignment on the versatile 6-foot-10 Banchero, the star freshman who figured to pose matchup problems, and Bacot, the Tar Heels’ leading scorer and rebounder on the season, picked up two fouls during the game’s opening 3:05 while North Carolina quickly tumbled behind. Manek said “it definitely took a toll on us early” in describing the issues that emerged with Bacot forced to the bench for 5½ minutes of game time during the early going.

“We got punched in the mouth right from the tip,” North Carolina senior swingman Leaky Black said. “We came out, I guess we thought it was going to be easy, I’m not sure. But we got punched in the mouth, and that’s what it was.”

Duke forward Paolo Banchero works against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, left, on the perimeter early in Saturday night’s game. Bacot was called for his second foul of the game on the play.

The Tar Heels, blasted by ACC foes Miami and Wake Forest last month on the road, suffered their fourth blowout loss of the season by 20 or more points. Their average margin of defeat in their seven losses this season moved to an 18-point spread.

North Carolina could’ve gained a share of first place in the league standings with a victory over Duke. Instead, Black was left questioning his team’s competitive spirit afterward.

“It’s not that we’re not prepared, because (Coach) Davis does a great job giving us the game plan and everything,” Black said. “I don’t know, every big game we feel like it’s going to be easy, just because we’ve got that ‘North Carolina’ on our chest, but it’s the complete opposite. We got that ‘North Carolina’ on our chest and it’s going to be difficult. We’re going to be everybody’s best game, especially Duke. They’re going to come out and compete. I don’t know why we didn’t come out and play harder.”

Here are more takeaways from Saturday night in Chapel Hill:

(Caleb) Love can’t lift UNC

Caleb Love’s struggle typified the frustration North Carolina experienced. He starred against Duke last season, supplying 25 points and seven assists in Durham and then 18 points and seven assists at the Smith Center, as the Tar Heels swept both meetings between these rivals.

Not this time around. The sophomore guard had more turnovers (four) than made baskets (three), and finished Saturday night with eight points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field. Love went 0-for-6 during the first half, and one of his turnovers prompted Moore’s satisfied pose on the opposite baseline moments later, after Moore scored in transition through a foul to put Duke ahead 26-8.

“Their pressure on the ball bothered us, to the point that we couldn’t even get into our offense,” Hubert Davis said. “So it was really their pressure on the ball that made it really difficult for Caleb and for RJ, not only to create shots and to make shots, but also to get us into our offense. I really believe that their pressure was the determining factor that really bothered us on the offensive end.”

Love has become something of a victory barometer for North Carolina this season. He arrived Saturday night averaging 16.9 points per game in the team’s victories, compared to 11.2 points per game in its losses.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, front, meet for a handshake before the start of Saturday night’s game in Chapel Hill.

AJ Griffin erases hope for rally

Hubert Davis said he felt encouraged at halftime, with the Tar Heels having outscored Duke 20-8 across the last 10 minutes of the first half to trim their deficit to 39-28.

“One of the things that we talked about and I was expecting, was for us to throw the first punch in the second half,” he said, “and really put some life into this crowd and into our team.”

Griffin landed haymakers instead. The sturdy 6-6 freshman forward pumped in 10 straight points to start the second half on fire and effectively douse North Carolina’s comeback hopes. He hit a pair of 3-pointers during the personal 10-0 burst packed into just 2:46 of game time. The second 3 that connected had him staring at the Blue Devils bench with confidence while his teammates there celebrated.

Griffin made for a difficult cover for the 6-9 Manek on defense. He stumbled but still scored over Manek on a drive to cap his run that started the first half, increasing Duke’s lead to 49-28. At that juncture, Griffin had 23 points on 10-for-12 shooting from the field.

“He was making a lot of tough shots,” Manek said. “He was hitting 3s and getting there in the paint and he was making some tough ones, contested, off-balance. That’s all you can really ask for is to put a hand up and do the best you can. He played really well, and we’ve just got to focus more on that and try to get stops.”

Duke teammates congratulate AJ Griffin, left, as he comes to the bench Saturday night.

UNC’s matchup concerns well founded

Concerns preceding the game about North Carolina’s ability to match up against Duke’s combination of size, strength and skill proved to be well founded.

For teams trying to combat the 6-10 Banchero, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the next NBA Draft, the 6-6 Griffin, the 6-5 Moore and 7-1 center Mark Williams, the Blue Devils pose a variety of problems in a number of ways.

Hubert Davis said it’d be great for the Tar Heels to be able to clone Black, their stretchy 6-8 top defender on the perimeter.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t have an answer for Paolo and AJ from a defensive standpoint with the exception of Leaky,” Davis said. “Unfortunately we couldn’t divide Leaky into two players, and we just didn’t have an answer for those two. Paolo and AJ were better than anybody that we had.”

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

