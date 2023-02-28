Leaky Black left off semifinalist list for Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue the march towards the NCAA Tournament, picking up a big road win on Monday night against Florida State. They still have one more game left in the regular season before the ACC Tournament begins next week.

Over the past week or so, the Tar Heels have managed to go 3-0 in games they needed to win. And a big reason why is the play of Leaky Black not only on the offensive side but the defensive side as well.

Black has been consistently one of the best defenders in not only the ACC but in the country over the past few seasons. He’s emerged as an elite defender, often limiting the opposing team’s best player in games. So when the semifinalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year were released on Tuesday, it was shocking NOT to see Black’s name there.

Black was left off the list of 10 semifinalists for the award which honors the best defensive player in college basketball.

Making the list was: Chase Audige (Northwestern), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Jaylen Clark (UCLA), Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Ryan Kaklbrenner (Creighton), Caleb McConnell (Rutgers), Kevin McCullar Jr. (Kansas), Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Zakai Ziegler (Tennessee).

Here are the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year.

Black being snubbed from the list may just add a little more fuel to his fire as the regular season winds down in his final year as a Tar Heel.

