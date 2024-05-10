Leaked PlayStation Store image shows Michigan football's Donovan Edwards on the cover of new 'EA Sports College Football 25'

Is Michigan football running back Donovan Edwards one of the faces of the new "EA Sports College Football 25?"

A leak on the PlayStation Store of the brand-new game due to come out in July suggests so. Edwards is front-and-center in the new leaked image, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter flanking him. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are a few of other prominent players who can be seen.

The potential leak of the cover shot was leaked on the PlayStation Store Friday morning and circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media.

What are players being paid to appear in "EA Sports College Football 25"

The new college football video game will be the first one released since 2013 when the franchise was discontinued after 2013 because of a NIL lawsuit. All 134 teams will be featured in the game, and each player will receive $600 and a copy of the game (a $70 value) if the player opts into being featured in the game.

Edwards, who had 119 rushes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan's national championship season is expected to take a larger role this season. The Wolverines had a school-record 13 players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs, as did Milroe with the Crimson Tide. Judkins transferred from Ole Miss to the Buckeyes this offseason. Hunter continues to be one of the biggest names in college football, playing under legendary player Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Who is on the cover of "EA Sports College Football 25?"

Edwards, who rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Washington to jumpstart Michigan's offense to national championship win last season, is one of the remnants of that team. Other more obvious picks such as J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson or even Mike Sainristil all have moved on to the NFL.

Other players appearing on the cover include Colorado's Travis Hunter, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Georgia's Carson Beck, Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins, Notre Dame's Jayden Harrison (a transfer from Marshall), and USC's Cade Elridge. A Washington helmet also appears. It should be noted that while USC and Notre Dame don't traditionally have names on the backs of their jerseys, they're likely placeholders to give the two major programs representation.

Who was the last player to appear on NCAA Football cover?

Michigan has found a bit of continuity after college football's video game hiatus.

Former Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson was the last player to appear on a cover, back in "NCAA Football 14." As a testament to the legacy of the series, that game still resells for over $100 used regularly. Other players to appear on the cover over the years include Charles Woodson, Ricky Williams, Joey Harrington, Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, Desmond Howard, and Tim Tebow, among others.

