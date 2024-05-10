Leaked PlayStation Store image appears to reveals cover of 'EA Sports College Football 25' game

Do we now know the faces of the upcoming EA Sports college football video game?

A leak on the PlayStation Store of the EA Sports College Football 25 game to come out in July suggests so. And Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is front-and-center in the leaked image, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter flanking him. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins are a few of other prominent players represented.

The potential leak of the cover shot was leaked on the PlayStation Store Friday morning and circulated on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped on the PlayStation Store 👀 pic.twitter.com/gNhc2kbO5F — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2024

What are players being paid to appear in 'EA Sports College Football 25'

The new college football video game will be the first one released since 2013 when the franchise was discontinued because of lawsuits that accused the game of not paying for athletes' likeness. All 134 teams will be featured in the game, and each player will receive $600 and a copy of the game (a $70 value) if the player opts into being featured in the game.

Edwards, who had 119 rushes for 497 yards and five touchdowns in Michigan's national championship season is expected to take a larger role this season. Ewers led the Longhorns to the College Football Playoffs, as did Milroe with the Crimson Tide.

Judkins transferred from Ole Miss to the Buckeyes this offseason. Hunter continues to be one of the biggest names in college football, playing under legendary player Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Who was the last player to appear on NCAA Football cover?

Michigan has found a bit of continuity after college football's video game hiatus.

Former Wolverine quarterback Denard Robinson was the last player to appear on a cover, back in "NCAA Football 14." As a testament to the legacy of the series, that game still resells for over $100 used regularly. Other players to appear on the cover over the years include Charles Woodson, Ricky Williams, Joey Harrington, Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, Desmond Howard, and Tim Tebow, among others.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'EA Sports College Football 25' leak appears to reveal cover stars