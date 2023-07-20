Leaked pictures of Tennessee Titans' Houston Oilers throwback jerseys surface on Twitter

The throwbacks are on their way.

For weeks, the Tennessee Titans have teased the reveal of Houston Oilers throwback uniforms they intend to wear at some point during the 2023 season — something that was supposed to be unveiled this weekend. But Thursday, images of those throwback uniforms appeared to leak on Twitter, showing the classic Oilers powder blue look with red piping around white numbers and name plates on jerseys that belong to Titans standouts running back Derrick Henry, safety Kevin Byard and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

These pictures are floating around as potential leaks of the Titans’ throwback jerseys 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/QrXj5L5HyU — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) July 20, 2023

Oilers Spoiler: It appears the new throwbacks will use the new Nike jersey template and have "Luv ya Blue!" on the inside collar. pic.twitter.com/R2zAFo7yK0 — Titans Uni Tracker (@TitansUni) July 20, 2023

The Titans haven't worn Oilers throwback uniforms since 2009, when they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the AFL. The organization has teased the return of the retro jerseys for much of the offseason, including a tweet Wednesday with the caption "Y'all got plans this weekend?" that featured a standard Titans jersey being poured over with oil.

There is no indication yet which game(s) the Titans plan on wearing their throwback uniforms.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans' Houston Oilers throwback football jerseys leaked