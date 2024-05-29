Leaked: Photos of Arsenal’s new 2024-25 third kit

New images of Arsenal’s third kit for 2024/25 have leaked, with a purple and blue design, a cannon badge, and the Adidas Trefoil logo.

Arsenal 2024/25 Third Kit leak (Photo via @ityty23 on Twitter)

Arsenal’s third kit for the 2024/25 season has leaked, with Twitter users Mr. Jersey and Nathan Panter posting images of the new shirt, and popular kit leak site Footy Headlines confirming the design as genuine.

As seen above, the new kit features a purple and blue design, with the cannon badge replacing the usual Arsenal crest as with the confirmed home kit.

Previous reports had already confirmed that all three kits for the 2024/25 campaign will use the cannon instead of the crest.

Arsenal 2024/25 Third Kit leak (Photo via @NathanPanter_52 on Twitter)

One thing that’s unique to the third kit is the decision to use the Adidas Trefoil logo, rather than the usual three stripes present on both the confirmed home kit and the leaked away kit.

It will be the first time the Adidas Trefoil logo has been used on an Arsenal kit since the 1992/93 away shirt.

As usual, the kit will have the “Emirates Fly Better” sponsorship on the front, with “Visit Rwanda” on the sleeve, and the three Adidas stripes on the shoulder.

Arsenal 2024/25 Third Kit leak (Photo via @ityty23 on Twitter)

Footy Headlines report that the new shirt will be released later this summer, in July or August.