New leaked image teases imminent release of 2024/25 Manchester City third kit

A new image has circulated on social media appearing to indicate an imminent release of Manchester City’s 2024/25 third kit.

The launch of the club’s third edition by manufacturers and designers Puma will follow their recently-released new home shirt, which paid homage to the Greater Manchester region’s area code ‘0161’.

An official release from the club upon launch stated, “Designed with Manchester in its fabric, the sky-blue kit features threads of 0161 in the trim – a reference to the Club’s roots. (…) Manchester’s 0161 is more than a dialling code.

“You’ll see it written on lampposts, printed on t-shirts, and even tattooed on people. It’s a sense of what being Mancunian is all about – a sense of location, no matter where you are in the world.”

Manchester City have also confirmed that the new home kit will be worn by all sides representing the Club, including the Premier League and Barclays Women’s Super League sides managed by Pep Guardiola and Gareth Taylor.

Now, the latest of Manchester City’s new kit releases appears to be right around the corner, with previous reports indicating that the club’s new 2024/25 third shirt will be the same colour and direction as their maroon and gold 2012/13 away shirt.

As per the information of football kit source ‘Opaleak’, Manchester City’s 2024/25 third kit is now ‘coming soon’, with the report revealing how the club’s crest will be implemented onto the latest edition released by Puma.

Manchester City 2024/25 Third Kit Coming Soon.⏳👀

𝓢𝓽𝓪𝔂 𝓣𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓭✨ pic.twitter.com/cnpPBoY5xj — Öpaleak ✳️ (@opaleak) June 25, 2024

At present, it remains unknown as to when Manchester City plan on releasing their new third kit, however the leaking of information and imagery would usually indicate an imminent launch.

Manchester City’s reach as a global footballing powerhouse has excelled during the tenure of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, with the club’s successes correlating with rapid expansion in their fanbase across the world.

Previous reports pointed out that Manchester City’s retail numbers for the 2022/23 season were up 81 per cent, while the home kit for the 2023/24 season exceeded previous season sales by 84 per cent since it launched on May 19 2023.