Leah Williamson: Arsenal need captain back as soon as possible, says Amanda Ilestedt

Amanda Ilestedt has appeared in 10 of Arsenal's 11 WSL matches this season

Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt says she is "really happy" Leah Williamson is close to fitness, even though it could threaten her place in the team.

England captain Williamson has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury last April, which caused her to miss the 2023 World Cup.

She is near to a return - and to challenging Ilestedt on the right side of Arsenal's central defence.

But Ilestedt said: "I'm really happy that she is close to coming back."

She added: "We need her in the squad."

Ilestedt has formed a solid central defensive partnership with Lotte Wubben-Moy, as Arsenal have recovered from a shaky start to challenge champions Chelsea at the top of the Women's Super League.

The return of Williamson could break that up - although the Gunners captain could also slot into central midfield.

Regardless, Ilestedt is leaving team selection issues to Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall.

"Who is playing on what side, that is Jonas' decision, so we shall see," she said.

'They are way better at defending in this league'

Ilestedt (number 13) scored four goals at the 2023 World Cup, just one fewer than top scorer Hinata Miyazawa

Ilestedt was one of several high-profile Arsenal signings last summer, arriving from Paris St-Germain straight from helping Sweden finish third at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The 31-year-old central defender proved particularly dangerous at attacking set-pieces, finishing as Sweden's top scorer with four goals - pmaking her the joint-second highest scorer in the tournament.

Her goals included a last-minute winner against South Africa in Sweden's opening fixture, two against Italy in a 5-0 thumping, and the opener in the 2-1 quarter-final victory over Japan.

Ilestedt's goals and performances raised her profile in England before her Arsenal debut - and as a result, she says, is being picked out by opposition defenders at set-pieces in the WSL.

"Yeah, in this league they are way better at defending," she said. "That is something I had to work on at the beginning, and I am still working on it. It is tougher in this league."

Having now settled in at Arsenal, Ilestedt feels they are now at their best after a slow start, which included a shock elimination from the Champions League by Paris FC at the qualification stage.

This was followed by a home defeat by Liverpool at Emirates Stadium in their opening WSL game, in which Ilestedt made her Arsenal league debut from the bench.

"When we played in the Champions League, we didn't have enough time to train properly," she said. "It takes time to build those relationships.

"Those things are getting better and better on the field. Since the opening game against Liverpool, we have grown a lot.

"I've played with Lotte [Wubben-Moy] a lot, our relationship is really growing. It takes a lot to get those partnerships perfect - you work a lot on those in training every day."