League winners submit absurd £21m bid for two trusty United stars that’s certain to be rebuffed

Fresh reports in Turkey this morning suggest that league champions Galatasaray are interested in signing both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay.

Milliyet claims the club have submitted a combined €25 million (£21m) offer for the pair. You can expect that such a proposal drew some laughs when it landed in the Manchester United hierarchy’s inbox.

In terms of United’s stance, Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag took the reins in 2022. It’s evident that Diogo Dalot is the preferred option on the right side of the defence, and while he came in useful deputising for Luke Shaw last season, the club have been scanning the market for potential right-back acquisitions for some time.

Wan-Bissaka, 26, signed a five-year deal when he put pen to paper on his United transfer in 2019, although they did activate his one-year extension back in January. The Reds forked out £50 million to Crystal Palace for his services – a fee they’re unlikely to recuperate anywhere near to when he departs.

McTominay is held in high estimations at Old Trafford

As for Ten Hag’s trusty Scot, McTominay was the subject of a failed £30m bid from West Ham United last summer. The board were firm in their stance that to sanction his exit, a price tag of £45m was the way to get the deal over the line.

He played an integral role amidst such a turbulent campaign in 2023/2024, taking fans by surprise with his prolific goalscoring form across the term; the defensive midfielder notched 10 goals across all competitions while also carrying that same form across to international duty, as he netted six times for Scotland in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

McTominay has been, unsurprisingly, named in Steve Clarke’s 26-man squad for the tournament ahead of their opening fixture against Germany on Friday. So, even if United are looking to negotiate his potential sale, it won’t be until the Scots have returned home.

