'The league table never lies' - Crichton dismisses Potter claim

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton says "the league table never lies" after Rangers head coach Jo Potter claimed her side were the best in the SWPL despite finishing second to Celtic.

Celtic clinched their first league title on Sunday, ending the season joint on points with Rangers but with a significantly better goal difference.

"Whether you finish at the top end or the bottom end of the table, I don't think the league table ever lies," Crichton said on the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"Where you end up is exactly where you're supposed to be. It's reflective of the results over the course of a season regardless of how disappointing it can be.

"I know it's come down to goal difference, it's really tough.

"There's so many if, buts and maybes at the end of a season but I don't think you can ever take away from the team that finished top of the pile."