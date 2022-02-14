League source confirms Stephen Ross could be forced to sell if Brian Flores’ allegations are true

A couple of weeks after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and multiple organizations, it had seemed that the buzz had died down.

Flores has alleged that there is racial discrimination taking place in the league’s hiring practices that have resulted in sham interviews for many minority coaching candidates including himself. On top of that, Flores also stated that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss in 2019.

Many originally believed that if these allegations specifically made against Ross were found to be true then he would be forced to sell his team. Now, according to Ian Rapoport, a league source has confirmed that to be the case.

“A league source confirmed that owners could, in fact, vote a fellow owner out under the most dire circumstances based on league rules, which would require a three-fourths vote,” Rapoport wrote in a story early Monday morning.

The NFL is currently investigating the claims made by Flores, as NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that any violations will not be tolerated by the league. Flores’ representatives have stated that they have witnesses and evidence that would corroborate the story.

No NFL owner has ever been forced to sell the team, however, former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson did sell his team amid allegations of inappropriate behavior that ranged from sexual misconduct to racism.

