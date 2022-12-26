The officials somehow missed the illegal low block that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after an apparent turnover on Saturday. The league office did not.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. A suspension is currently believed to be unlikely, but it is one of the potential punishments.

Jones has had at least two questionable plays in the past, neither of which drew even a fine. Last year, he appeared to twist the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns. Earlier this season, Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide.

Since Jones wasn’t punished for either of those potential infractions, he can’t be considered a repeat offender. His history of potential violations, however, could make the league less inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt this time.

Of course, this time, there’s arguably no benefit of the doubt to give. Even if he says he was trying to keep Apple from blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton, the block from Jones plainly violates the rule prohibiting low blocks after a change of possession.

League will review Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple for potential discipline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk