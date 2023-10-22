League Pass rankings: The most exciting NBA teams to watch in 2023-24

With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, we’ve ranked all 30 teams based on their watchability. Factors include star power, roster depth, potential for unexpected outcomes, and other unique elements.

Let’s get into it:

The Warriors were an absolute delight to watch two years ago when they won the championship. They couldn’t replicate that magic last season, but they still have the pieces to run arguably the most entertaining basketball in the league. Stephen Curry is still at the top of his game and remains one of the most exciting players to watch. The addition of Chris Paul gives the Warriors 48 minutes of great playmaking, decreasing the possibility of dull moments.

Milwaukee

The Giannis Antentokounmpo and Damian Lillard duo could be the most exciting and compatible star pairing since LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Their particular skill sets complement each other so well and their pick-and-roll will be a joy to watch. The Bucks made a big stylistic change by going from Jrue Holiday to Lillard since the team will now skew more toward offense. The potential for high-scoring outings gives the Bucks a big excitement factor.

Phoenix

In the preseason, the Suns were lights out from the field whenever Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal have all played. Watching three scorers with the ability to get buckets off the dribble empowered to do so at all times will be a thrill to watch when the shots are going in. They are a must-watch for fans of high-powered offenses that often overwhelm opponents when they catch fire. There is some dud potential if two of their Big Three are missing, but the bench also has enough wild cards on offense to keep games interesting.

Oklahoma City

The Thunder could wind up being the most fun to watch in the league if everything goes right for them. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already one of the most exciting players to watch and Jalen Williams isn’t far behind with his explosiveness. The early returns on Chet Holmgren look great with his versatility on both ends of the court. They have one of the more interesting storylines in the league to watch as many expect them to take a step toward the playoffs this year.

Denver

When Nikola Jokic plays, he brings a fluidity to the Nuggets’ offense reminiscent of the Warriors at their peak. The high amount of beautiful passes and insane shots that would normally be considered highlights to the average player is just another play by him. He and Jamal Murray have one of the most entertaining and underappreciated two-man games in the league. As long as Jokic is on the floor, he makes any combination of players around him fun to watch.

Boston

The Celtics sacrificed some depth this summer to maximize their ceiling with the additions of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. They now have a lineup around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with the potential to be the best five-man group in the league. The attention they take from defense will give Porzingis the space to punish opposing defenses from any spot of the court. Their bench units could be holding back their peak watchability, but Payton Pritchard could make up for that on nights he catches fire.

San Antonio

This may be the biggest disparity between a team’s excitement and their overall talent. Victor Wembanyama is a must-watch for many reasons that don’t need to be explained to the average basketball fan. But what happens if that novelty wears off? The Spurs certainly have a good amount of offensive talent around him to have some high-scoring games. But as of now the Spurs aren’t expected to win many games, and the games in which Wembanyama is playing poorly could result in a dud.

While the Russell Westbrook trade last season marked a turnaround in their contention prospects, it also was a major stylistic turnaround. We all know why a Lakers team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis is a great product, but the trade also empowered Austin Reaves more with the ball in his hands. Health will always be a day-to-day threat to Lakers watchability, but they now have enough talented role players offensively to keep games competitive on most nights.

New Orleans

National TV networks have reserved a large chunk of games for the Pelicans over the past few seasons in anticipation of Zion Williamson. And it shows with the explosive highlights he makes in games, but it isn’t on a nightly basis due to his constant unavailability. There is potential for this Pelicans group to be one of the most exciting teams to watch if they are fully healthy, but they can’t seem to ever have that happen at the same time.

Minnesota

Anthony Edwards is a major driver for the Wolves placement this high on this list. There was a lot of anticipation to watch this team last season and the fit with Rudy Gobert but it never reached high levels. They are now set to have a full season to start fresh and with Mike Conley organizing the offense. The Wolves have the chance to be a great team to watch, but that could change if they make significant trades to preemptively resolve their upcoming luxury tax issues.

Sacramento

The Kings were a surprisingly fun team to watch last season, especially in their playoff series against the Warriors. They have an elite offense whenever De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are on the court, and they have quite the cast of scorers and shooters to keep things exciting. They might be a regression candidate this year, but their offense should still be potent enough to keep us interested on most nights.

Dallas

It’s hard to tell where the Mavericks would rank if it weren’t for Luka Doncic. They took a major hit to the roster last year after losing Jalen Brunson, and then tried to rectify it by giving up important pieces for Kyrie Irving. The majority of the roster is uninspiring and questionable at best on the defensive end. Doncic and Irving are needed to keep the offense afloat and to stay on national television.

Philadelphia

When the Sixers acquired James Harden, the pick-and-roll partnership with Joel Embiid made them one of the most exciting teams to watch. Their meltdown in the playoffs, combined with his absence from the lineup, may be killing interest in them. However, Tyrese Maxey now becomes a major breakout candidate who could make enough of an impact to make us forget about Harden. They could shoot up these rankings if they trade Harden and then reroute the assets they get for him for frontcourt help.

Memphis

This Grizzlies team is certainly intriguing on paper after all the changes they made this offseason. With Tyus Jones gone and Ja Morant suspended, we will probably see an offense designed around Desmond Bane for the first third of the season. On the other end, we might see the defense funneled more toward Jaren Jackson Jr. now that Dillon Brooks is gone. It will be fun to see if Ziaire Williams or any other young Grizzlies wing can sufficiently replace Brooks’ void. Once Morant is back, and presumably in good standing from here on out, they should be one of the most fun teams to watch.

New York

The Knicks were incredibly fun to watch last year given their underdog status. Jalen Brunson may be the best non-All-Star to watch in this league. They had a great collection of talent and just needed a great point guard to put it all together. So why do they have the excitement of an average team heading into this season? Perhaps it’s their lack of star power even though Brunson at times can be the best player on the court. When the season actually starts, the excitement of watching the Knicks play above the sum of their parts could return.

Houston

Houston has the pieces in place to be an extremely fun and exciting team to watch. They may have made the biggest turnaround in terms of watchability by going from Kevin Porter Jr. to Fred VanVleet at starting point guard. With him organizing the offense under head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets should now have at least a passable NBA offense. They have the ceiling to crack the Top 5 in these rankings depending on the developments of Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. If Green can make the leap expected of him as a former second overall pick, and Smith Jr. can be impactful toward winning games, this team can be great watch on most nights.

It feels like general interest in watching this Clippers team is slowly fading away. We all know that they’re capable of contending in the West, but Kawhi Leonard hasn’t played enough games in recent years to put them in that position. When he doesn’t play, and we should probably expect plenty of unavailability until proven otherwise, the Clippers have struggled to remain in the playoff mix. An acquisition of Harden might not just jolt interest in watching the team again but also increase their playoff chances if injuries on the rest of the roster continue to occur.

Indiana

The Pacers might be the most undervalued team in these rankings. They were tied with the least amount of nationally televised games last year with just four games. This year? They only have one game scheduled on national TV against the Celtics. That’s a crime against a team that already has arguably one of the most fun offenses to watch led by Tyrese Haliburton. They balanced out their frontcourt this offseason and now have enough pieces to make a run at the play-in tournament. If these Pacers win a lot of games early on, expect them to get more games flexed in their favor.

Cleveland

Donovan Mitchell’s arrival in Cleveland last year made them one of the most anticipated teams to watch and they were during the regular season. Mitchell had an absolutely dominant season offensively that included a 71-point game. Evan Mobley was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist and his development toward becoming an offensive hub will be a major theme to watch. And they maximized their spending to make the bench as deep as possible.

Miami

The Heat remain one of the most slept-on contenders and teams to watch. It was a lot of fun to see Jimmy Butler go supernova on the Bucks and eliminate them. After he cooled down, the Heat won their series thanks to their defense and outlier shooting from their role players. As impressive as that was, it may not have been as aesthetically pleasing to watch as opposed to star players taking over games. Now they lost some of those role players and it’s unclear who will be the next guys up. And there may be a deflated feeling nationally on them after they ultimately didn’t land Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal.

Orlando

Paolo Banchero single-handedly brought a lot of eyes to watch the Magic play last season. They made a significant improvement over the previous year but it might be too much to expect another step from them or Banchero. Their style of play could make them hard to watch on the nights they don’t have any offense going. If they’re playing below expectations to start the season, perhaps they could make a move ahead of the trade deadline to bolster their offense.

Atlanta

The Hawks looked a lot better once they made the coaching change to Quin Snyder. With more time with him at the helm, they have a good chance to get back firmly into the playoff mix. He could help make this Hawks team one of the best squads on offense while potentially getting them closer to average on defense. Trae Young had a down campaign last year, which could be factoring into their excitement toward this season. But if the Hawks can get off to a good start, Young starts looking like the player he was two years ago, and they’re not a bottom-tier shooting team, they should be a lot of fun to watch again.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn may have the most variance in terms of how much fun they end up being. On the highest end, Ben Simmons is back to his All-Star form and the Nets are able to generate some defensive versatile lineups around him. Mikal Bridges becomes a legitimate primary scoring option whom they could depend on in closing situations. On the other end, none of those things pan out and they lack the star power to make a meaningful run. Thankfully, they have enough assets to trade for the next available star with their surplus of first-round picks.

Utah

The Jazz were a fun team to watch early last season when they jumped out to first place in the West. There may still be an excitement to watch them with an anticipation that they could overachieve again. However, they have a lot more young players to play after selecting three rookies in the draft. Also, they don’t really have a traditional point guard on the roster at the moment, so their lack of playmaking could result in a bottom-tier and hard-to-watch offense on some nights.

Portland

The appeal of watching the Blazers this season hinges on the development of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. Both players are already exciting to watch and their growth will be the main storyline in Portland this year. They have several good veterans that could help them overachieve early in the year, but a motivation to bottom out could lead to them getting traded by the deadline. If the roster gets blown up as many expect, that would kill a lot of interest in watching the team in the latter part of the year.

Detroit

The Pistons have a large collection of talented young players who have a lot of potential, but were pretty unwatchable last season. Hopefully, new head coach Monty Williams can make this team play at a respectable level on both ends of the court. The most important thing is that Cade Cunningham is back and he is considered a major breakout candidate. If he can get back on his trajectory and lead this Pistons offense to a near-average level, this team could be fun to watch.

Toronto

On paper, the Raptors have a lot more talented players than many teams listed above them. But they were a tough team to watch at times last season as they struggled on the offensive end. Now they could look even worse after they lost their offensive engine in Fred VanVleet this offseason. Scottie Barnes stagnated last season but he could draw a lot of interest if he’s able to make a major improvement. Another factor that could be killing interest in the Raptors is the looming sense of dread that they could blow it up if things don’t go well by the trade deadline.

Washington

The Wizards are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league and that will probably make them one of the least interesting teams to watch. Occasionally they will garner some league pass alerts if Jordan Poole has a high-scoring game like he did the other night. Unfortunately, they don’t have many young players to look forward to and watch develop right now. There’s a good chance this team becomes the least watchable team after the trade deadline if some of their best players get moved.

Chicago

The Bulls don’t have a bad team but they don’t have a particularly good one either. They have a couple of All-Star caliber players in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan but neither are elite players. Their averageness isn’t drawing any excitement ahead of the season. But the thing that may be taking away the most excitement from the Bulls is their lack of future building blocks. Without any clear prospects to develop, there really isn’t much to look forward to with this team.

Charlotte

The Hornets may be at risk of being the most irrelevant team in the league amongst fans again. LaMelo Ball is the one player on the team fans look forward to watching. Many spectators will be turned off by the team at the moment due to the conduct of multiple players recently. Hopefully, Brandon Miller can make an impact because a strong rookie season from him could get fans more interested.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype