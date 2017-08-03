League owners approve Pistons move to downtown arena

The Pistons spent 29 seasons in The Palace of Auburn Hills, notably the site of the 2004 "Malice in the Palace" brawl that broke out in the final seconds of a 92-87 Indiana victory over Detroit (AFP Photo/Gregory Shamus)

New York (AFP) - NBA club owners unanimously voted Thursday to approve the Detroit Pistons moving their home court from suburban Auburn Hills to a new downtown arena they will share with the NHL Detroit Red Wings.

A new $863 million facility, the Little Caesars Arena, will mark the team's return to the downtown area of the US Motor City.

The Pistons spent 29 seasons in The Palace of Auburn Hills, notably the site of the 2004 "Malice in the Palace" brawl that broke out in the final seconds of a 92-87 Indiana victory over Detroit.

What began as a fight between several players escalated after a spectator threw a drink onto Indiana's Ron Artest, who charged into the stands after the assailant to spark a wild melee involving fans and players in the stands and on the court.

Nine players were suspended for a combined 146 games as a result of the incident, Artest missing the most with an 86-game ban that latest the remainder of the season. Five fans faced criminal charges and were banned for life from Pistons home games.

The Pistons agreed to the move to the new arena in November. NBA owners recently concluded analyzing the Pistons' new 35-year lease deal.