A League of Their Own season 2 cancelled

Prime Video's A League of Their Own has been dropped after just one season.

Season one premiered last year, with the eight-part series being inspired by the 1992 cult film starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Madonna.

The news of its cancellation broke yesterday (August 18) via Deadline, and despite the show being commissioned for a second and final season, the streaming platform has rescinded its decision.

It was announced alongside the cancellation of the Prime Video/Amazon Studios show The Peripheral.

Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

It has been reported that both shows’ cancellations are linked to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, with multiple TV shows and films being held, causing a backlog of projects to be made and costing the studios and producers huge sums of money.

The small-screen adaptation starred The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, Broad City's Abbi Jacobson and Black Ops' Gbemisola Ikumelo.

Much like the film, the comedy series is based around the WWII All-American professional women's baseball league and the team, the Rockford Peaches.

Prime Video

Due to the strike's impact, it is reported that the show's second season would not be able to go ahead until 2024, pushing its premiere back until 2025.

Will Graham and Jacobson created A League Of Their Own, and with the show's impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 87%, fans are sure to be disappointed.

It is unclear whether more shows will share the same fate and be pulled due to the strikes.

The show was praised by its strong fan base for tackling storylines that showed a wide range of inclusion, with characters and experiences for People of Colour and Queer individuals featured.

A League of Their Own is available on Prime Video.

