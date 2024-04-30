Should some of the league’s older stars avoid the Olympics?

Team USA has named an All-Star cast for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday will represent the Boston Celtics. However, the majority of the roster is comprised of superstar names who are on the final stretch of their career. LeBron James, 39, will spearhead the national team’s attempt to secure Olympic Gold in the summer.

In a recent episode of Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce‘s ‘The Ticket and the Truth’ podcast, the former Celtics champions debate whether it’s smarter for some of the league’s older or more injury-prone players to step away from Olympic duty to preserve themselves for the 2024-25 season.

Joel Embiid has been showing the effects of his meniscus surgery. Kawhi Leonard has been dealing with knee inflammation. LeBron is aging. As such, players like Jaylen Brown may be more deserving of the opportunity to represent their country in Paris.

You can hear Garnett and Pierce give their thoughts on the subject by clicking on the embedded video above.

