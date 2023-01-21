The league-high 34 players Titans placed on IR in 2022

The Tennessee Titans were the most injured team in the NFL in 2022, and this isn’t some fan fiction, either, because the numbers bear it out.

The Titans fielded a total of 86 players this past season, falling five short of the record 91 they set in 2021. However, that 86 was the most in the NFL in 2022, and the second-most in league history.

Tennessee was also tops in “man games lost”, which measures the amount of games injured players miss. In fact, it was a romp, with Tennessee leading the NFL by 36.

Then, there’s injured reserve, which is equally awful. The Titans placed a grand total of 34 players on injured reserve, which, of course, ranked No. 1. To close out the year, Tennessee had 23 players on the list, tied for tops.

NFL 2022 regular season, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols TEN 339

DEN 303

ARI 291

NOR 268

SEA 267https://t.co/HBPgJxYIPz — Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 12, 2023

Those 23 players combined to make up 50.11 percent of the team’s payroll, per Spotrac. That’s about $105 million on the shelf.

Now, a look at the 34 players the Titans placed on injured reserve in 2022. An asterisk denotes a player who finished the year on the list.

OLB Ola Adeniyi

AP Photo/Nick Wass

WR C.J. Board*

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

CB Shakur Brown

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

WR Treylon Burks

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports

LB Chance Campbell*

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

RB Trenton Cannon*

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

DB Jamal Carter (waived from IR)

Syndication: The Tennessean

LB Zach Cunningham*

Syndication: The Tennessean

RG Nate Davis*

Syndication: The Tennessean

OLB Bud Dupree*

Syndication: The Tennessean

CB Caleb Farley*

AP Photo/Nick Wass

DB Michael Griffin (waived from IR)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

DL Da'Shawn Hand*

Syndication: The Tennessean

RB Dontrell Hilliard*

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

WR Cody Hollister*

AP Photo/Steven Senne

TE Tommy Hudson (waived from IR)

AP Photo/Wade Payne

DB Chris Jackson*

AP Photo/Wade Payne

DB Lonnie Johnson

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

C Ben Jones*

Syndication: The Tennessean

OL Jamarco Jones*

AP Photo/Gail Burton

OLB Harold Landry*

Syndication: The Tennessean

LT Taylor Lewan*

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

LB David Long*

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Racey McMath

Syndication: The Tennessean

CB Terrance Mitchell*

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Elijah Molden* (twice)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

DB A.J. Moore*

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

OL Daniel Munyer

AP Photo/Stew Milne

WR Kyle Philips*

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

OL Dillon Radunz*

AP Photo/John Amis

QB Ryan Tannehill*

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

DB Josh Thompson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

DB Chris Williamson (waived from IR)

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

S Andrew Adams*

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire