The league-high 34 players Titans placed on IR in 2022
The Tennessee Titans were the most injured team in the NFL in 2022, and this isn’t some fan fiction, either, because the numbers bear it out.
The Titans fielded a total of 86 players this past season, falling five short of the record 91 they set in 2021. However, that 86 was the most in the NFL in 2022, and the second-most in league history.
Tennessee was also tops in “man games lost”, which measures the amount of games injured players miss. In fact, it was a romp, with Tennessee leading the NFL by 36.
Then, there’s injured reserve, which is equally awful. The Titans placed a grand total of 34 players on injured reserve, which, of course, ranked No. 1. To close out the year, Tennessee had 23 players on the list, tied for tops.
NFL 2022 regular season, Top 5, most games missed by injured players and health protocols
TEN 339
DEN 303
ARI 291
NOR 268
SEA 267https://t.co/HBPgJxYIPz
— Man Games Lost NFL (@ManGamesLostNFL) January 12, 2023
Those 23 players combined to make up 50.11 percent of the team’s payroll, per Spotrac. That’s about $105 million on the shelf.
Now, a look at the 34 players the Titans placed on injured reserve in 2022. An asterisk denotes a player who finished the year on the list.
OLB Ola Adeniyi
AP Photo/Nick Wass
WR C.J. Board*
Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images
CB Shakur Brown
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
WR Treylon Burks
Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
LB Chance Campbell*
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
RB Trenton Cannon*
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
DB Jamal Carter (waived from IR)
Syndication: The Tennessean
LB Zach Cunningham*
Syndication: The Tennessean
RG Nate Davis*
Syndication: The Tennessean
OLB Bud Dupree*
Syndication: The Tennessean
CB Caleb Farley*
AP Photo/Nick Wass
DB Michael Griffin (waived from IR)
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
DL Da'Shawn Hand*
Syndication: The Tennessean
RB Dontrell Hilliard*
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
WR Cody Hollister*
AP Photo/Steven Senne
TE Tommy Hudson (waived from IR)
AP Photo/Wade Payne
DB Chris Jackson*
AP Photo/Wade Payne
DB Lonnie Johnson
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus
C Ben Jones*
Syndication: The Tennessean
OL Jamarco Jones*
AP Photo/Gail Burton
OLB Harold Landry*
Syndication: The Tennessean
LT Taylor Lewan*
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
LB David Long*
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Racey McMath
Syndication: The Tennessean
CB Terrance Mitchell*
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Elijah Molden* (twice)
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
DB A.J. Moore*
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
OL Daniel Munyer
AP Photo/Stew Milne
WR Kyle Philips*
AP Photo/Mark Zaleski
OL Dillon Radunz*
AP Photo/John Amis
QB Ryan Tannehill*
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
DB Josh Thompson
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
DB Chris Williamson (waived from IR)
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
S Andrew Adams*
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports