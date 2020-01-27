League finds Bills didn’t violate injury reporting policy with Jerry Hughes

The Bills are off the hook.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, the NFL has found no wrongdoing on the team’s part, after investigating whether they violated the league’s injury reporting policy regarding Jerry Hughes.

Hughes said after the season he had played with torn wrist ligaments, and had surgery last week. But he was never mentioned on any of the team’s injury reports with a wrist problem.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The NFL confirmed that the matter was reviewed and there was no violation of the injury report policy,” the league told the Buffalo chapter of the PFWA in a statement.

Hughes missed some practices with what was listed as a groin injury and for veteran rest days, but no mention of the wrist problem was ever made.

The veteran defensive end hasn’t missed a game in any of the last eight seasons.