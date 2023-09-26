League executives weigh in on James Harden situation for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to convene for training camp on Oct. 3 at Colorado State University where all eyes will be on the James Harden situation. The future Hall of Famer has requested a trade, and while the Sixers expect him to be at camp, it remains to be seen if he will show up.

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for the upcoming season looking to facilitate a trade. After averaging 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds, he has his eyes on the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Clippers have just not offered the Sixers what they are looking for in a potential Harden deal. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will not just trade him just to do it. He’ll only do it if there is a deal worth executing.

League executives in both conferences weighed in on the Harden situation per ESPN:

“I don’t think [Morey] wants to trade him, and I don’t know if someone is willing to give enough for him to move him,” an East executive said. “He has to win this year, so it’s only a trade that helps you do that. And what other team is doing that?” “This will get ugly enough to where James gets himself out of there,” a West executive said.

Harden has certainly shown in the past that he will do whatever it takes to get traded. This is going to be one saga to keep an eye on for Philadelphia as they move forward. While the goal may be to keep Harden around, it doesn’t appear that they will be able to do so in the future.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire