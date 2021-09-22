League Cup: Manchester United out; Chelsea, Spurs need penalties

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two giants dodged penalty challenges to stay in the League Cup, but Manchester United wasn’t as lucky, bowing in regulation to old boss David Moyes and West Ham United on Wednesday.

Wolves vs Spurs and Chelsea vs Aston Villa both went to penalties despite goals from Harry Kane and Timo Werner for the London-based sides.

[ MORE: James Rodriguez gets transfer ]

Kepa Arrizabalaga was again the hero for Chelsea in penalties as Ashley Young smashed the cross bar and Marvelous Nakamba’s kick was slapped away by the Spanish keeper.

As for Spurs, Wolves failed to convert three penalties and only one was saved by Pierluigi Gollini in the win.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s League Cup roundup ]

More Premier League

Everton confirms departure of Colombian star James Rodriguez League Cup, live! Schedule, how to watch, stream, odds, predictions Premier League player Power Rankings

Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United

David Moyes probably figured the big cup wins at Old Trafford would’ve come a few years earlier, but he’ll take Wednesday’s 1-0 win for his West Ham over Manchester United.

Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute goal held up even after second-half introductions for Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed rests to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

West Ham had a healthy bit of rotation as well, but Man United still held 60 percent of the ball and a 20-5 edge in shots (likely due to the Irons’ early away lead).

Andriy Yarmolenko hit the goal post and Mark Noble was saved in-close by Dean Henderson as West Ham blew two late chances to put the game to bed.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 Swansea City

Alexis Mac Allister set up Aaron Connolly for two first-half goaIs in six minutes as Graham Potter’s Seagulls took advantage of the few chances they got in what became a straightforward win at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Alexandre Lacazette showed Mikel Arteta what he’s been missing with a goal and an assist, albeit against lower-league opposition, as the Gunners won at home.

Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal’s other goals.

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Timo Werner’s goal was canceled out by a Cameron Archer 64th-minute marker, but Prince Harry was left disappointed in penalty kicks when Kepa Arrizabalaga showed he hasn’t lost his shootout skill.

Millwall 0-2 Leicester City

Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho scored second-half goals as Millwall gave Leicester the ball but made the Foxes sweat for their chances in the Lion’s Den.

Wolves 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele scored after 13 minutes and Dele Alli set up a Harry Kane goals about 10 minutes later, but Spurs needed penalty kicks after blowing a 2-0 lead at the Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s former team struck through Leander Dendoncker before the break and Daniel Podence after it, sending the match through 90 minutes level at two.

Latest transfer news

Everton confirms departure of Colombian star James Rodriguez Transfer news: Anthony Martial to Barcelona; Dean Henderson wants loan Transfer news: Dike to Palace, Rudiger to Tottenham or PSG, Origi to Lens

League Cup: Manchester United out; Chelsea, Spurs need penalties originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Chelsea edge past Villa on penalties, Man Utd out of League Cup

    LONDON (Reuters) -Timo Werner scored his first goal of the season as a much-changed Chelsea side crept into the fourth round of the League Cup by beating Aston Villa 4-3 on penalties after the Stamford Bridge clash ended 1-1 on Wednesday. Manchester United crashed out, however, as West Ham United avenged their Premier League loss at the weekend with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford sealed by Manuel Lanzini's early effort. West Ham hung on for their first win at Old Trafford since 2007 and face holders Manchester City next.

  • Man Utd crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

    Manchester United crashed out of the League Cup as West Ham avenged their painful loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, while Chelsea and Tottenham survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the fourth round on Wednesday.

  • Everton confirms departure of Colombian star James Rodriguez

    James Rodriguez joins Yacine Brahimi of Algeria as the stars of a Qatari-heavy Al Rayyan side in the Qatar Stars League, leaving Everton after one season.

  • Transfer news: Anthony Martial to Barcelona; Dean Henderson wants loan

    The transfer news just keeps on coming, as Anthony Martial and Dean Henderson have been linked with moves away from Manchester United in January.

  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left ruing Man Utd’s lack of cutting edge after cup exit

    Manuel Lanzini’s early goal proved the difference as West Ham won at Old Trafford for the first time since 2007.

  • Everton offload James Rodriguez to Al-Rayyan

    The playmaker scored six goals for Everton before Carlo Ancelotti’s exit changed his situation.

  • Some Haitians at U.S. border released, others deported as pressure builds on Biden

    Amid deteriorating conditions in migrant camps on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. authorities on Wednesday tried to deal with thousands of the mostly Haitian migrants that have gathered, releasing some in south Texas while deporting others on flights. Wade McMullen, an attorney with the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization said several hundred people, mostly pregnant women and parents with children, had been released in Del Rio, Texas over the past several days, straining resources at a local volunteer-run welcome center. "People are sleeping at the bus station outside or outside of the airport waiting for their bus or their plane," to join family or other sponsors in the United States, he said.

  • Feeling trapped, migrants' fears grow in Mexican border city

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (AP) — After more than a week at this crossing on the U.S.-Mexico border, Haitian migrant Nelson Saintil felt like the walls were beginning to close in on him and his family. Saintil was along the banks of the Rio Grande on Wednesday morning with his wife and four children, ages 5, 10, 13 and 16. Reports of U.S. deportations to Haiti had pushed them back to Mexico, but the situation remained fluid.

  • UPDATE: ESPN's FPI projects Arkansas' last 9 games of 2021

    Arkansas is 3-0 entering SEC play. Nick Wenger Considering it was such a heavy favorite, Arkansas' blowout win over Georgia Southern didn't move the needle much on ESPN's computers.The Razorbacks moved up two spots to No.

  • Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi stands firm against vaccination

    The NHL has made it exceedingly difficult on those refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, but Tyler Bertuzzi is willing to take on the challenge.

  • Peyton Manning says he believed Patriots bugged his locker

    Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning says he would cautiously discuss plays with his teammates while playing in Foxboro because he believed the Patriots bugged his locker.

  • Why the Evergrande Crisis Will Ripple Throughout China’s Economy, According to Harvard Economist

    The Chinese growth model is dependent on producing real estate, and Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has been warning about the dangers of such reliance.

  • The Latest: Kenya's president outlines his UN priorities

    With Kenya poised to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council next month, the country’s president outlined his priorities. Uhuru Kenyatta said Wednesday in a pre-recorded speech at the U.N. General Assembly that he believes multilateral systems need to be fair, inclusive and effective.

  • Chuck Schumer calls out Biden for dragging his feet on the student debt crisis: 'Students don't need their debts paused - they need it erased'

    "It's unacceptable, it's un-American. And at the rate we're going, it's unsustainable," Senate Majority Leader Schumer said on Tuesday.

  • Biden's visa ban for Africans

    The Biden administration is planning to roll out a new policy in November that denies the right to travel or immigrate to the United States to anyone in the world who is unvaccinated. It will replace various nonsensical travel bans on Europeans, Chinese, Iranians, Brazilians, South Africans, and Indians, but a majority of the world (57 percent) has not received even a single shot of any of the vaccines, and only 1.9 percent of people in low‐income countries have received at least one dose. This

  • Kepa Arrizabalaga proves to be Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out hero once again

    The Spaniard added spot-kick success in the Carabao Cup to his UEFA Super Cup final exploits.

  • Kyle Shanahan doesn’t “fully” rule out signing Frank Gore

    The 49ers have a running back problem with injuries taking a toll at the position. They signed veteran Chris Thompson to the practice squad Wednesday after signing Jacques Patrick off the practice squad of the Bengals earlier this week. Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possiblity of the 49ers signing one of their former running [more]

  • US Soccer asks 9th Circuit to uphold ruling against players

    The U.S. Soccer Federation has urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a lower court’s decision to throw out the wage discrimination portion of a lawsuit filed by members of the women’s national team, arguing the law doesn't require the federation to pay the players "tens of millions of dollars in phantom revenue it never received.” In a 59-page brief filed Wednesday with the appellate court in San Francisco, the USSF said U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles correctly granted a summary judgment to the federation on the pay claim in May 2020. The judge ruled the women rejected a pay-to-play structure similar to the one in the men’s agreement with U.S. Soccer and accepted greater base salaries and benefits than the men.

  • League Cup: Man City hits 6, Brentford 7; Everton, Leeds, Saints to pens

    Man City scored six goals and Brentford put seven home, while Burnley turned around a deficit to Rochdale through four Jay Rodriguez goals in the 2nd half.

  • Rays minor league team Durham Bulls have best response to Conor McGregor's wild first pitch

    The Durham Bulls’ official Twitter account created a funny mashup of Conor McGregor’s first pitch.