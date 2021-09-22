League Cup: Manchester United out; Chelsea, Spurs need penalties

Two giants dodged penalty challenges to stay in the League Cup, but Manchester United wasn’t as lucky, bowing in regulation to old boss David Moyes and West Ham United on Wednesday.

Wolves vs Spurs and Chelsea vs Aston Villa both went to penalties despite goals from Harry Kane and Timo Werner for the London-based sides.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was again the hero for Chelsea in penalties as Ashley Young smashed the cross bar and Marvelous Nakamba’s kick was slapped away by the Spanish keeper.

As for Spurs, Wolves failed to convert three penalties and only one was saved by Pierluigi Gollini in the win.

Manchester United 0-1 West Ham United

David Moyes probably figured the big cup wins at Old Trafford would’ve come a few years earlier, but he’ll take Wednesday’s 1-0 win for his West Ham over Manchester United.

Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute goal held up even after second-half introductions for Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed rests to Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba.

West Ham had a healthy bit of rotation as well, but Man United still held 60 percent of the ball and a 20-5 edge in shots (likely due to the Irons’ early away lead).

Andriy Yarmolenko hit the goal post and Mark Noble was saved in-close by Dean Henderson as West Ham blew two late chances to put the game to bed.

Manuel Lanzini gives West Ham the lead against Man United! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XZB0Vaxjsn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 22, 2021

Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 Swansea City

Alexis Mac Allister set up Aaron Connolly for two first-half goaIs in six minutes as Graham Potter’s Seagulls took advantage of the few chances they got in what became a straightforward win at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Alexandre Lacazette showed Mikel Arteta what he’s been missing with a goal and an assist, albeit against lower-league opposition, as the Gunners won at home.

Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah had Arsenal’s other goals.

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

Timo Werner’s goal was canceled out by a Cameron Archer 64th-minute marker, but Prince Harry was left disappointed in penalty kicks when Kepa Arrizabalaga showed he hasn’t lost his shootout skill.

Aston Villa tie it at Stamford Bridge! 😯 pic.twitter.com/Sd7g7Cj0Lo — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 22, 2021

Millwall 0-2 Leicester City

Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho scored second-half goals as Millwall gave Leicester the ball but made the Foxes sweat for their chances in the Lion’s Den.

Wolves 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Tanguy Ndombele scored after 13 minutes and Dele Alli set up a Harry Kane goals about 10 minutes later, but Spurs needed penalty kicks after blowing a 2-0 lead at the Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s former team struck through Leander Dendoncker before the break and Daniel Podence after it, sending the match through 90 minutes level at two.

Harry Kane scores for Tottenham 👏 pic.twitter.com/38IAOlCyGJ — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) September 22, 2021

