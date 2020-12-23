The League Cup semifinals are set for January, as Manchester City seeks a fourth-straight crown.

They’ll need to win a Manchester derby at Old Trafford to do it, meaning that either Man City or Manchester United will go to the League Cup Final to face a London side.

Tottenham Hotspur will meet Brentford in the other semifinal.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Alaba, Eriksen linked with PL homes ]

The semifinals are set for the week of January 4, with the final coming April 25 at Wembley Stadium.

Man City is bidding to go level with Liverpool on eight League Cup titles, the Reds having the most ever. The Citizens have won five times since 2014.

Man United last appeared in a League Cup final when it won its fifth title in 2017 via a win over Southampton. The Red Devils have been in nine League Cup finals.

Four-time champions Tottenham fell to Chelsea in 2015 League Cup Final, its fourth runner-up finish and second since winning the 2008 edition.

Brentford is appearing in its first semifinal after beating Newcastle United on Tuesday.

Premier League news West Brom’s Allardyce: Arsenal players will be fearing relegation Mourinho angry with Dele Alli for giveaway in Spurs win; Bale injury update Three things we learned from Everton – Manchester United

League Cup draw: Manchester United – Man City, Tottenham – Brentford originally appeared on NBCSports.com