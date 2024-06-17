League champions want to sign 26yo United star for less than £17m – report

League champions want to sign 26yo United star for less than £17m – report

Turkish champions Galatasaray have identified Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their first-choice target for the right-back position, according to Sabah (page 16).

The 26-year-old had an injury-plagued campaign with the Red Devils last term, but he still made 30 appearances and played a big part in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Wan-Bissaka will enter the final year of his contract next month and it is reported that he is the first-choice and top of the list to bolster the right-back department at Galatasaray.

The Crystal Palace graduate is currently valued at £17 million, but the Super Lig giants are expecting the price to drop during the business end of the summer transfer window.

United should not sell Wan-Bissaka on the cheap

The Red Devils have already triggered an extension clause in Wan-Bissaka’s contract and his current deal is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2025.

There are no talks over a possible renewal. Should the same stance persist, there is a high possibility that he could be offloaded in the coming weeks.

Despite this, the club should not lose him on the cheap. Galatasaray are hoping to sign him for less than £17m, but United could easily secure the fee from another Premier League side.

Wan-Bissaka may also prefer to continue in the Premier League over a move abroad. Hence, it does not make sense to sell him for less unless the right-back insists on joining Galatasaray.

United could prefer his sale to recoup funds before finding a suitable replacement.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com