League champion Hanford dominates 2023 All-WYL football honors

The Hanford Bullpups dominated the 2023 All-West Yosemite League high school football awards after an outstanding season.

Hanford captured an outright West Yosemite League championship with a perfect 5-0 record, outscoring their foes a combined 216-93.

Four of the Bullpups' five conference wins came by double-digits, including a 47-6 win over Dinuba and a 50-6 demolition of Tulare Western.

Hanford junior running back Kourdey Glass and junior quarterback Daniel Gomez spearheaded that type of dominance.

Glass was voted by the conference's respective coaches as the WYL's Player of the Year.

Hanford's Kourdey Glass rushes for a first down. A West Yosemite League school football game between Hanford and Tulare Union on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Bob Mathias Stadium.

In five league games, Glass rushed for 364 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and scored eight offensive touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving). He also caught eight passes for 128 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Glass was a standout on defense, too, at linebacker with a pair of interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and recovery and five tackles.

Gomez was named the WYL Offensive Player of the Year.

A first-year starter, Gomez completed nearly 70% of his attempts in league play, hitting 74-of-107 passes for 1,105 yards and 14 touchdowns against only two interceptions. He also ran for 119 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Hanford head coach Cannon Sanchez and his staff — D.J. Maciel, Chris Mendoza, Matt Thomas, Dustin Vasquez, Jessie Morales, Korey Grigsby, John Clark, Blane Cook, Steve Novencido — were selected as the WYL's Coaching Staff of the Year.

Hanford's Daniel Gomez drops back to pass during their West Yosemite League high school football game between Hanford and Mission Oak Friday, October 20, 2023 at Bob Mathias Stadium.

Dinuba senior Julian Ramirez garnered the WYL's Defensive Player of the Year award. A defensive lineman, he racked up 20 tackles, including 11 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass deflection and a blocked field goal during league play.

Lemoore senior Trevon Gaffney was tagged as the WYL's Lineman of the Year. In five WYL contests, the nose guard tallied 20 tackles with three sacks.

All-WYL awards were voted by the league's respective coaches.

2023 All-West Yosemite League Football Honors

Player of the Year: Kourdey Glass, Hanford

Offensive Player of the Year: Daniel Gomez, Hanford

Defensive Player of the Year: Julian Ramirez, Dinuba

Lineman of the Year: Trevon Gaffney, Lemoore

Coaching staff of the year: Hanford (Cannon Sanchez, D.J. Maciel, Chris Mendoza, Matt Thomas, Dustin Vasquez, Jessie Morales, Korey Grigsby, John Clark, Blane Cook, Steve Novencido)

First team

Quarterback: Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union

Running backs: Diego Tuttle, Dinuba; Elijah Daley, Lemoore

Receivers: Jordan Black-Glass, Hanford; Demaje Riley, Tulare Union; Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak; Kobe Green, Lemoore

Tight end: Zephaniah Sesay, Hanford

Offensive line: Chase Lopez, Hanford; Juju Rumbaua, Tulare Western; Caleb Hernandez, Dinuba; Joe Fabry, Lemoore; Matinou Lagoo, Lemoore

Defensive backs: Albert Richardson, Hanford; Aubrey Taylor, Tulare Western; Jacob Ramirez, Mission Oak; Kiontre Harris, Lemoore

Linebackers: Josh Harris, Tulare Western; Paul Huerta, Dinuba; Dominic Wilson, Tulare Union; Jace Silva, Lemoore

Defensive line: Joey Munoz, Hanford; Ray'N May, Tulare Western; Ethan Rodriguez, Mission Oak; Jeremiah Mann, Lemoore

Specialist: Zuriel Cruz, Mission Oak

