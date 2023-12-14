League champion Hanford dominates 2023 All-WYL football honors
The Hanford Bullpups dominated the 2023 All-West Yosemite League high school football awards after an outstanding season.
Hanford captured an outright West Yosemite League championship with a perfect 5-0 record, outscoring their foes a combined 216-93.
Four of the Bullpups' five conference wins came by double-digits, including a 47-6 win over Dinuba and a 50-6 demolition of Tulare Western.
Hanford junior running back Kourdey Glass and junior quarterback Daniel Gomez spearheaded that type of dominance.
Glass was voted by the conference's respective coaches as the WYL's Player of the Year.
In five league games, Glass rushed for 364 yards, averaging 8.3 yards per carry, and scored eight offensive touchdowns (six rushing, two receiving). He also caught eight passes for 128 yards.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Glass was a standout on defense, too, at linebacker with a pair of interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and recovery and five tackles.
Gomez was named the WYL Offensive Player of the Year.
A first-year starter, Gomez completed nearly 70% of his attempts in league play, hitting 74-of-107 passes for 1,105 yards and 14 touchdowns against only two interceptions. He also ran for 119 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.
Hanford head coach Cannon Sanchez and his staff — D.J. Maciel, Chris Mendoza, Matt Thomas, Dustin Vasquez, Jessie Morales, Korey Grigsby, John Clark, Blane Cook, Steve Novencido — were selected as the WYL's Coaching Staff of the Year.
Dinuba senior Julian Ramirez garnered the WYL's Defensive Player of the Year award. A defensive lineman, he racked up 20 tackles, including 11 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, a pass deflection and a blocked field goal during league play.
Lemoore senior Trevon Gaffney was tagged as the WYL's Lineman of the Year. In five WYL contests, the nose guard tallied 20 tackles with three sacks.
All-WYL awards were voted by the league's respective coaches.
2023 All-West Yosemite League Football Honors
Player of the Year: Kourdey Glass, Hanford
Offensive Player of the Year: Daniel Gomez, Hanford
Defensive Player of the Year: Julian Ramirez, Dinuba
Lineman of the Year: Trevon Gaffney, Lemoore
Coaching staff of the year: Hanford (Cannon Sanchez, D.J. Maciel, Chris Mendoza, Matt Thomas, Dustin Vasquez, Jessie Morales, Korey Grigsby, John Clark, Blane Cook, Steve Novencido)
First team
Quarterback: Jordan Crisp, Tulare Union
Running backs: Diego Tuttle, Dinuba; Elijah Daley, Lemoore
Receivers: Jordan Black-Glass, Hanford; Demaje Riley, Tulare Union; Kenny Jackson, Mission Oak; Kobe Green, Lemoore
Tight end: Zephaniah Sesay, Hanford
Offensive line: Chase Lopez, Hanford; Juju Rumbaua, Tulare Western; Caleb Hernandez, Dinuba; Joe Fabry, Lemoore; Matinou Lagoo, Lemoore
Defensive backs: Albert Richardson, Hanford; Aubrey Taylor, Tulare Western; Jacob Ramirez, Mission Oak; Kiontre Harris, Lemoore
Linebackers: Josh Harris, Tulare Western; Paul Huerta, Dinuba; Dominic Wilson, Tulare Union; Jace Silva, Lemoore
Defensive line: Joey Munoz, Hanford; Ray'N May, Tulare Western; Ethan Rodriguez, Mission Oak; Jeremiah Mann, Lemoore
Specialist: Zuriel Cruz, Mission Oak
