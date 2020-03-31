League allows teams to have small war rooms for 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL is going ahead with plans to hold the 2020 NFL Draft as scheduled, even if teams are still barred from gathering at their facilities.

But they will be able to have a war room, of sorts, in the era of social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league will allow each team to convene a group of 10 or fewer people in a single room, as long as they are each at least 6 feet apart (so this photo from the Cowboys’ version in 2016 would not be in compliance).

Teams also have to provide for proper hand-washing or sanitizing procedures.

Since local ordinances vary, and not every team is operating under the same set of rules, the league needed to create some kind of uniform policy to maintain a competitive balance.

But this allows General Managers, coaches, and presumably top scouting personnel and salary cap people to be in the same vicinity, which could help them make a situation closer to normal than if they were all operating by videoconference.

