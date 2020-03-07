Leafs Get Swept In California

Inconsistency has been a trademark of the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. After beating the division rivals Lightning and Panthers and topping Vancouver in the span of three games, the Maple Leafs were swept in their California road trip this week. Years ago that would have been understandable, but Anaheim, San Jose, and Los Angeles are three of the worst teams in the league in 2019-20. Toronto’s high powered offense managed just three goals over those three losses after scoring 13 goals in the three contests that preceded the road trip.

The news isn’t grim for the Maple Leafs though. With a 35-25-9 record, they’ve once again given the Florida Panthers a chance to claw back into the battle for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, but the Panthers have consistently failed to take advantage of such opportunities this season. The Panthers, who didn’t play on Friday, remain five points back of the Maple Leafs with two games in hand. So mediocre will probably be good enough for Toronto to make the playoffs and from there anything can happen, but the Maple Leafs are making this a frustrating season for its fans.

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @RyanDadoun on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Editor's Note: Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Lineup Adviser, get our Weekly and Rest-of-Season rankings and projections, track all of your players and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

NEW JERSEY 4 ST. LOUIS 2

Jaden Schwartz scored a goal for the Blues. He has 22 goals and 55 points in 68 contests.

Connor Carrick netted the game-winning goal. It was his first goal and sixth point in 27 games.

Dakota Mermis also found the back of the net for the Blackhawks. It was his first career NHL goal and his second ever point. He’s played in eight games this season and 18 contests over his career.

Story continues

Cory Schneider stopped 31 of 33 Blues shots. He’s 3-6-2 with a 3.53 GAA and .887 save percentage in 13 contests.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Binnington saved 28 of 31 shots. He has a 30-12-7 record, 2.57 GAA, and .911 save percentage in 49 starts.

DETROIT 2 CHICAGO 1

Chicago’s lone goal was scored by Patrick Kane. It was his 31st goal and 82nd point in 68 games.

Corey Crawford stopped 23 of 25 Red Wings shots. As solid as that start was, it still ended his winning streak at four games.

Robby Fabbri scored the game-winning goal. He has 14 goals and 31 point in 59 contests.

Tyler Bertuzzi accounted for the other Red Wings goal. He’s up to 19 markers and 43 points in 69 games.

Jonathan Bernier saved 32 of 33 shots last night. He improved to 14-21-3 with a 2.88 GAA and .909 save percentage in 44 games.

WINNIPEG 4 VEGAS 0

Connor Hellebuyck posted a 29-save shutout. It’s his second shutout in the span of four starts and his sixth perfect game of the season.

Nicolas Roy fired a team-high five shots on Hellebuyck. He has four goals on 34 shots for a 11.8% success rate.

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 20 of 24 shots Friday night. He dropped to 26-16-5 with a 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage in 48 contests.

Nikolaj Ehlers netted the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He has 24 goals and 54 points in 69 games.

Patrik Laine also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. That gives him 27 goals and 61 points in 66 contests.

CALGARY 3 ARIZONA 2

Taylor Hall scored a goal and registered an assist for the Coyotes. That gives him 16 goals and 37 points in 64 games.

Matthew Tkachuk assisted all three of Calgary’s goals. He’s up to 22 goals and 60 points in 68 contests.

Mikael Backlund accounted for the game-winning goal. It was his 16th marker and 44th point in 69 games.

Cam Talbot stopped 32 of 34 Coyotes shots. He has a 12-10-1 record, 2.64 GAA, and .919 save percentage in 26 contests.

At the other end of the ice, Darcy Kuemper turned aside 31 of 34 shots. Arizona out shot Calgary 21-12 in the second period, but the two teams broke even over those 20 minutes, each scoring a goal.

VANCOUVER 6 COLORADO 3

Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal and registered an assist for the Avalanche. He has 20 goals and 39 points in 51 contests.

Antoine Roussel scored the game-winning goal and registered an assist. He’s up to seven goals and 13 points in 39 games.

Zack MacEwen netted a pair of goals for Vancouver. That gives him four goals and five points in 15 contests.

Thatcher Demko stopped 29 of 32 Avalanche shots. He’s allowed at least three goals in seven consecutive starts.

Pavel Francouz saved 19 of 24 shots on Friday. He fell to 19-6-4 with a 2.39 GAA and .924 save percentage in 31 contests.

ANAHEIM 2 TORONTO 1

Jack Campbell stopped 26 of 28 Ducks shots. He surrendered a goal in the first and third periods.

Toronto’s only goal was scored by William Nylander. It was his 30th marker and 58th point in 69 games.

Adam Henrique netted the game-winning goal. He has 25 goals and 40 points in 68 contests.

Carter Rowney also scored a goal for the Ducks. That gives him eight goals and 17 points in 68 games.

John Gibson saved all 26 shots he faced, but he exited the game midway through the third period due to an injury. Ryan Miller stepped in and saved four of five shots the rest of the way.