Leafs' offense clicking, Caps' defense struggling

WASHINGTON -- The Toronto Maple Leafs bring their high-powered offense into Washington on Tuesday night to face a Capitals team struggling with its defense.

The Leafs are off to a 4-1-0 start, including a 4-3 overtime win in Montreal on Saturday that snapped a 14-game winless streak against the Canadiens.

Auston Matthews scored twice, including the game-winner. The NHL's reigning second star of the week, Matthews has five goals and three assists so far.

"If he was playing 20 years ago, we'd be saying he's Mario Lemieux-like," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "He's 6-foot-(3). He skates great. He's got unbelievable hands. And a hockey I.Q.

"He's strong on the puck, and you throw in (Mitchell) Marner and all the young guys they have. They're just really deep."

Toronto left winger James van Riemsdyk has goals in three consecutive games, and five Leafs are averaging at least a point per game. However, the Leafs are surrendering 3.8 goals per game.

"We're not playing near as good as the end of last year, not even close," coach Mike Babcock told the Toronto Star. "But in saying that, we're probably playing better than we were at this time last year. We have more talent, but we can still play better than we've been playing."

Toronto's 2016-17 season ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Capitals. However, the Maple Leafs produced a strong showing against the Presidents' Trophy winners, taking a 2-1 series lead before dropping three straight games by one goal, the last two in overtime.

"I think with us, having the success we did against such a strong team, it was something that over the summer we were able to build off of and say, 'If each and every guy was two plays better per game, what would the ice look like? How much could we tilt it in our favor the next time around?'" Toronto's Connor Carrick told the team's website.