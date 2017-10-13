Leafs looking to snap lengthy slide vs. Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Maybe a visit by the Toronto Maple Leafs is just what the Montreal Canadiens need to break a three-game losing streak.

The Canadiens, who host the Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Saturday, have won 14 games in a row against Toronto.

It has been a shaky start to the season for the Canadiens, who won their opening game in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres but scored just two goals in three losses since.

Montreal had 42 shots on goal in their home-opening 3-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, but only Tomas Plekanec beat Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford.

"There were a lot of looks. Of the four games, it was probably our best, but we're not looking for moral victories. We've got to win games," Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty said. "Three (losses) in a row is frustrating, especially when you can't put pucks in the net.

"That's what we're paid to do, so we have to find a way, and quickly."

The Leafs, who have 22 goals, one less than the NHL-leading Chicago Blackhawks, are coming off a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, Toronto's first loss of the season.

Toronto coach Mike Babcock said the Leafs' losing streak against the Canadiens doesn't mean anything to him.

"Zero for me," he said on TorontoMapleLeafs.com. "We're playing them (Saturday) and I'm jacked up to have the opportunity. Would we like to beat them? Yeah. When you tell me that, are we due? We're absolutely due. I think tomorrow's game is more important than anything that happened before."

Babcock, who was named coach of the Leafs May 20, 2015, has been behind the bench for eight of those losses, though after practice Friday he was told it was 10.

"I don't even know how many of those I've been involved in. I've obviously lost a whole bunch to Montreal since I've been here. I must have lost to them (eight) times then, have I? (Eight) straight. Holy mackerel. That would have hurt my feelings more if you said 'you're 0-(eight),'" he said.