Leafs-Habs crowd belts out 'O Canada' as NHL fans gloriously return for Game 6

What a beautiful, beautiful sight. (Twitter/NBCSports)

Canadian NHL fans flocked to the Bell Centre for Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens for their first glimpse of a live game in over a year.

A total of 2,500 tickets were made available — and resold for exuberant prices — for Saturday's marquee first-round Original Six matchup and, before the doors even opened, the atmosphere provided a much-needed sliver of hope that normalcy is finally close.

Leafs fans happily taking some verbal Jabs in front of the Bell Centre. pic.twitter.com/0XwmEmYq0S — Shawn McKenzie (@ShawnMcKenzieSN) May 29, 2021

Whether it’s diehards absorbing the time of year to splurge on a ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime event or hockey fans booing fans of the opposing team in the middle of the street, the world finally crawling back to its beautiful self, one word of trash talk at a time.

In the arena, the thousands of fans donning the blue, blanc et rouge were able to express their excitement for watching their favourite teams in-person again quite loudly.

Not even just cheers, but taking the Canadian anthem and running with it.

What a moment!#LeafsForever and #GoHabsGo fans sung the anthem prior to puck drop between the @MapleLeafs and @CanadiensMTL. pic.twitter.com/DbruKteKRY — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) May 29, 2021

With every fan belting their heart out before puck drop, the 2,500 in attendance sounded closer to 25,000. A special moment as the organist purposefully dropped out and let them carry their anthem.

No matter the result, a sign of fans back in a Canadian arena is a welcome sight.

The Maple Leafs entered Game 6 up 3-2 and have the chance to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004.

