Leafs Fans Turn on Each Other in Post-Game 7 Brawl

Image via Getty/Rick Madonik/Toronto Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 curse lasted well after the final buzzer rang on Saturday night. After the team failed to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs yet again, their fans began to take out their anger on each other.

A video shot from section 319 of the Scotiabank Arena shows fans going at each other while chasing a shirtless man, and boy, would we kill for some context on this one.

Fans online have been breaking down the fight frame-by-frame to try to figure out what happened, making lighthearted quips at their team’s loss—which is a much more sensical coping mechanism than in-fighting between fans of the same team.

Pretty impressive that this guy managed to take off his shirt and dodge a punch in one fluid motion pic.twitter.com/BrTWieM7FW — Curtis Interrupt Us (@Post__Curtis) May 15, 2022

Floyd Mapleweather over here pic.twitter.com/QyUJprVLXf — DegeneriC (@PSRhostGuy) May 15, 2022

Some even say the Leafs’ intense fanbase may be responsible for the loss themselves.

#TBLvsTOR Maybe all of the bad karma for Toronto is not the Maple Leaf’s team, but their hateful fans. The tweets to “hurt” other team’s players & booing the national anthem shows they’re the problem. Who wants to play on a team with that kind of fan base? You get what you give! — Mel Mck (@MelMcknight6) May 15, 2022

I actually thinking fighting each other is acceptable for Leafs fans. Keep it in house. Find your wins where you can. pic.twitter.com/SgUGpbz6Zp — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) May 15, 2022

Who knows, maybe some Leafs fans wanted to feel closer to their team by acting like massive losers. See you all next season!

