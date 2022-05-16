Leafs Fans Turn on Each Other in Post-Game 7 Brawl

Sydney Brasil
·2 min read
Image via Getty/Rick Madonik/Toronto Star
Image via Getty/Rick Madonik/Toronto Star

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Game 7 curse lasted well after the final buzzer rang on Saturday night. After the team failed to advance to Round 2 of the playoffs yet again, their fans began to take out their anger on each other.

A video shot from section 319 of the Scotiabank Arena shows fans going at each other while chasing a shirtless man, and boy, would we kill for some context on this one.

Fans online have been breaking down the fight frame-by-frame to try to figure out what happened, making lighthearted quips at their team’s loss—which is a much more sensical coping mechanism than in-fighting between fans of the same team.

Some even say the Leafs’ intense fanbase may be responsible for the loss themselves.

Who knows, maybe some Leafs fans wanted to feel closer to their team by acting like massive losers. See you all next season!

