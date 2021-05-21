Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

PGA leaderboard: Phil Mickelson continues climb in second round; see who else is rising

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped onto a stretcher after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    1/4

    Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped onto a stretcher after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    2/4

    Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    3/4

    Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped on to a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (94) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/4

    Canadiens Maple Leafs Hockey

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped on to a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (94) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped onto a stretcher after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares receives attention from a trainer after being injured during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) is helped on to a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry (94) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely.

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at home under the supervision of team doctors, the team said. He was examined by the hospital’s neurosurgical team and the club’s medical director.

The 30-year-old center crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday’s playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled off the ice.

The Canadians won 2-1, with Game 2 on Saturday in Toronto.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Maple Leafs’ John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Tavares left Game 1 on a stretcher following a collision with Montreal's Corey Perry.

  • Leafs' John Tavares released from hospital, out indefinitely

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from an area hospital on Friday morning, one day after a scary collision resulted in him being removed from the ice on a stretcher. "He was thoroughly examined and assessed by the neurosurgical team at St. Michael's Hospital and the club's medical director," the Maple Leafs wrote in a statement. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period.

  • Travis Green, Canucks agree to multi-year extension

    Travis Green will be returning as Canucks head coach after the two sides worked out a multi-year extension. Green has compiled a 125-132-32 record in four seasons behind the Canucks’ bench. After leading them to the Second Round in 2020, he faced massive issues this season, such as injuries to star players and the COVID-19 outbreak

  • Leafs captain John Tavares stretchered off after brutal collision with Corey Perry

    Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was knocked out and stretchered off the ice following a frightening collision with Canadiens forward Corey Perry during Game 1.

  • Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

    Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision that sent Toronto captain John Tavares off the ice on a stretcher to a hospital. Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs start their playoff run on a hot note?

    Picks for Thursday night's NHL playoff action.

  • Maple Leafs’ John Tavares stretchered off ice in Game 1 loss to Canadiens

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had to be stretchered off the ice after a scary collision with Montreal Canadiens forward Corey Perry in Game 1 on Thursday night.

  • Tanev scores late, Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

    Each time the New York Islanders tried to get some momentum, the Pittsburgh Penguins had an answer. Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Penguins beat the Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 series lead. Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins.

  • How much praise, and criticism, does Yankees GM Brian Cashman deserve?

    For a GM who is under immense pressure to win a championship, Brian Cashman had to feel validation watching Corey Kluber’s no-hitter.

  • Golf-Conners waves Canadian flag from top of gusty PGA leaderboard

    Canada's Corey Conners tamed a windswept Ocean course on Thursday, carding the round of the day to lead by two shots after the opening of the PGA Championship, with former winners Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley giving chase. Trying to join Masters champion Mike Weir as the only Canadians to win one of golf's four majors, Conners produced a stellar effort on a seaside layout lashed by gusty winds, mixing six birdies with a single bogey for a five-under 67. A pack of six golfers are backed up two behind the 29-year-old, including four-time major winner Koepka, 2011 PGA champion Bradley, Norway's world number 11 Viktor Hovland, Australia's Cam Davis, Britain's Sam Horsfield and Aaron Wise, all on three-under 69.

  • a Spectacular Shorthanded Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

    (Montreal Canadiens) with a Spectacular Shorthanded Goal from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, 05/20/2021

  • ‘Breaking Bad’ costars just played bartender at this South Beach food fest event

    The masks were off and the glasses were out on Thursday at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach.

  • Bisimoto’s All-Electric Porsche 911 Is Brutal

    Even Elon must be jealous of this Slantnose racer.

  • With co-driver Jimmie Johnson set to arrive, Tony Kanaan paces Indy 500 practice

    For the first time, Jimmie Johnson will be at the racetrack watching Tony Kanaan qualify for the Indy 500 in his No. 48 Dallara-Honda this weekend.

  • Bears' Justin Fields ahead of where Mitch Trubisky was as rookie

    Justin Fields had an eye-opening rookie minicamp, but how did it compare to what Mitch Trubisky showed four years ago?

  • Dockwa CEO on boating boom: ’We caught lightning in a bottle’

    Mike Melillo, Dockwa CEO & Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth in boating industry amid the pandemic and outlook on Dockwa’s future.

  • Golf-Maple Leafs fan Conners puts business first as bed beckons

    Corey Conners has waited all his life to watch his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs meet their historic rivals in the National Hockey League playoffs, but the little matter of leading a major golf championship is getting in the way of his viewing pleasure. The Leafs started their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night barely an hour after Conners wrapped up a superb five-under-par 67 in the opening round at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. But with a 5 a.m. alarm looming in order to rise for his early second-round tee time, the Canadian golfer indicated it would be business first as he plans to tuck in before the end of the hockey game.

  • NFL Team Preview: Dolphins are better in reality than for fantasy

    The Dolphins added some interesting pieces this offseason, but it's not clear what kind of fantasy impact the team will make in 2021. Our analysts take a closer look.

  • Smith scores in 2nd OT to lead Bruins past Capitals 3-2

    Craig Smith has a mantra that he pulled out after scoring the winning goal against Washington on Wednesday night: “I love winning, but I hate waiting.” The Bruins forward took care of the first part after he'd had plenty of the second, scoring 25:48 into overtime to give Boston a 3-2 victory over the Capitals and a 2-1 lead in their East Division first-round playoff series. Smith outraced Washington defenseman Justin Schultz to a puck that Capitals goalie Ilya Samsonov left behind his net.

  • Golf-'Diabolical' wind tests DeChambeau but some finding it a breeze

    If the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island was the visible star of the show at the PGA Championship on Thursday, it was an invisible force that left Bryson DeChambeau wrung out after five-plus hours negotiating 18 treacherous holes. "The wind just kicked my butt," said last year's U.S. Open champion, long hitting Bryson DeChambeau after an even-par 72 that left him five shots behind leader Corey Conners. Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors including the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championships, spoke of how the wind could accentuate mediocre shots.