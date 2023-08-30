Leafs announce multi-year extension for head coach Sheldon Keefe

Sheldon Keefe will be the Leafs' head coach for the foreseeable future.

Sheldon Keefe will be the Leafs' head coach for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a multi-year contract extension for head coach Sheldon Keefe on Wednesday.

Through parts of four seasons with the club, Keefe has coached the team to a 166-71-30 record to rank him sixth in wins in franchise history.

Since Keefe took over for the fired Mike Babcock in 2019, the Leafs have posted a .622 winning percentage, ranking them only behind the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes in that span.

