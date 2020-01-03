LeafFilter returns as Justin Haley’s primary sponsor at Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing announced Friday that LeafFilter Gutter Protection again will be the primary sponsor on its No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley in the Xfinity Series.

Haley returns for his second season with the team.

LeafFilter is a company founded by team owner Matt Kaulig. LeafFilter and Kaulig first entered NASCAR as a sponsor in 2014 before Kaulig started the team in 2016.

Haley made the Xfinity playoffs in 2019 and finished 12th in the standings. He also earned his first Cup Series win at Daytona in July while racing for Spire Motorsports.

Haley will have a full-time teammate in 2020 with Ross Chastain in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

The Xfinity Series season opens Feb. 15 at Daytona.