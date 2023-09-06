LEAF holding online session on 'College Application Tips and Timelines'

Sep. 6—Lake/Geauga Educational Assistance Foundation's virtual information session "College Application Tips and Timelines for Four-Year Colleges and Universities" will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

This session will feature a panel of college admission representatives discussing the college application process, including the Common Application, essay requirements, recommendation letters, admission timelines, scholarships, and more, according to a news release.

The panel will include college admission experts from Case Western Reserve University, Ursuline College, The Ohio State University, and Cleveland State University.

All of LEAF's virtual information sessions take place on Google Meet and are free to attend, but pre-registration is required. To register and view the complete 2023-24 virtual information session calendar, visit leaf-ohio.org/resource-center-sessions.

Interested participants can also call 440-525-7095 to reserve a spot.