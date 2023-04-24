Leaf breaks down Young, Stroud ahead of draft
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his side of the story regarding his reported dispute with former NFL general manager Bill Polian and the Indianapolis Colts, and previews the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ryan Leaf joins the Dan Patrick Show to share his side of the story regarding his reported dispute with former NFL general manager Bill Polian and the Indianapolis Colts, and previews the 2023 NFL Draft.
We have a good idea who the No. 1 overall pick will be.
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
Oddsmakers like the chances of quarterbacks getting taken with the top two selections.
With the 2023 NFL Draft officially one month away, it's time to start breaking down the positions that matter most to fantasy managers, starting with the running backs. Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's own draft expert Charles McDonald to take an extended look at the running back position ahead of April's draft.
Milwaukee will look for help from the two-time MVP as it works to even the series on Monday.
One of Crocker's first tasks will be to oversee the hiring of a USMNT head coach.
It's Busch's second win of the season.
According to Brooks, the media and fans helped influence officials to assess him a flagrant two foul when he hit LeBron James in the groin on Saturday night.
"Never give up on your dream, man."
The NBA's review reportedly found no need for an additional penalty after Brooks was ejected with a flagrant two foul on Saturday night.
Davis established himself as one of boxing's top stars with the win while Garcia showed he needs more work.
Barnes was attending an awards banquet at Fresno State on Saturday night.
Davis wasn’t caught up in the moment and he performed.
It’s time to create or join a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2023 season and dream of the title-winning squads you’re sure to draft.
The Grizzlies star missed Game 2 with a hand injury.
The second season of "Welcome to Wrexham" is going to get a happy ending.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.