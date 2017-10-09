LEADING OFF: Watching weather in Boston, Greinke vs Dodgers

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

---

DAY GAME IT IS

The Red Sox and Astros left Fenway Park on Sunday night not knowing what time they'd play Game 4. They were scheduled to start at 1:08 p.m. EDT, unless Cleveland finished off the Yankees in Game 3 of their ALDS later Sunday. New York capped a 1-0 victory around 11 p.m. EDT, setting up an afternoon game.

That is, of course, assuming the rain in the forecast holds off.

''We've been watching The Weather Channel for a couple of months now,'' said Astros manager A.J. Hinch, whose team was forced to play a home series in Tampa Bay in August when Hurricane Harvey flooded Houston. ''So that's not unusual for us.''

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello is set to face Houston's Charlie Morton with the Astros up 2-1 in the series.

A year after leading the league with 22 wins, Porcello had a 4.65 ERA and a league-leading 17 losses. He pitched a scoreless inning in Houston's 8-2 win in Game 1.

Morton has yet to pitch in the series. He was 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA in the regular season.

THE RIGHT GUY?

Zack Greinke will attempt to save Arizona's season when he faces his former teammates with the Dodgers, who counter with late-season acquisition Yu Darvish for Game 3 of their NLDS. The Diamondbacks have been battered by Los Angeles' deep lineup while falling in an 0-2 hole, with 6-7-8 hitters Logan Forsythe, Austin Barnes and Yasiel Puig doing the bulk of the damage in an 8-5 Game 2 victory. Greinke was 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA this season, his second since signing a $206.5 million, six-year contract after leaving L.A. in free agency.

''If you've got to pick one guy to stop this situation we're in, I think we've found the right guy in Zack Greinke,'' Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday.