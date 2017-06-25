LEADING OFF: Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium, Barreto pop

Members of the grounds crew roll out the tarp as rain begins to fall, delaying the start of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers, Friday, June 23, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

WELCOME BACK

Old-Timers' Day is always a popular event at Yankee Stadium, and former catcher Jorge Posada figures to draw a lot of attention when he attends for the first time. Tim Raines, set for induction at the Hall of Fame next month, will be recognized during a special ceremony. The 71st edition will take place before New York hosts Texas.

THREE IN A ROW?

White Sox manager Rick Renteria has been ejected two straight games this weekend. He was tossed Friday night vs. the A's for arguing about a foul ball, then got the heave-ho Saturday when he threw his hat and joined third baseman Todd Frazier's dispute about a replay review.

FOUR IN A ROW?

Brandon Phillips has homered in three straight games for the Braves. The streak comes after he delivered game-winning hits in back-to-back games last week. The 35-year-old who grew up in the Atlanta metro area is hitting .306 with seven home runs.

ENCORE!

Franklin Barreto was a smash in his big league debut, hitting a two-run homer and a single Saturday as the Athletics beat the White Sox. The 21-year-old infielder is a top prospect in the Oakland organization, and was promoted from Triple-A after shortstop Chad Pinder injured his hamstring Friday night and was put on the 10-day disabled list.

FINDING HIS WAY

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna says he is out of sorts mentally and feeling ''anxious.'' The 22-year-old is getting a little break from pitching right now.

''I really don't know how to explain it,'' Osuna said through a translator.

''This has nothing to do with me being on the field,'' he said. ''I feel great out there. It's just when I'm not on the field that I feel weird and a little bit lost. I wish I knew how to get out of this. We're working on it. We're trying to find ways to make me feel better. But, to be honest, I just don't know.''