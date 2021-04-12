LEADING OFF: Hinch back in Houston, Mets in weather mess

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
  • Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • New York Mets employees roll a tarp over the field during a delay in the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in New York. The game was delayed at the top of the first inning due to rain. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
1 / 2

Tigers Indians Baseball

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

___

HOUSTON HOMECOMING

First-year Tigers manager A.J. Hinch returns to Houston for the first time since being suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the sport. With Hinch as their manager, the Astros were found to have used cameras and banged on trash cans to get an unfair advantage en route to winning the World Series in 2017.

Hinch was fired following a lengthy investigation and was prohibited from managing last season before being hired by the Tigers. He’s expecting a warm reception in his first game back at Minute Maid Park.

“Houston fans have been tremendously supportive to me and my family,” he said. “It’s home for me. That city matters to me. The fans have been tremendous and obviously it will be very emotional when I see them.”

Detroit will be without slugger Miguel Cabrera, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with soreness in his left biceps.

RAIN GAMES

The Mets' meteorological abilities will again be a focus a day after an embarrassing snafu Sunday that drew criticism from New York right-hander Marcus Stroman. The club pushed ahead with a 1:10 p.m. start against Miami despite wet conditions in Queens, and umpires delayed and then postponed the game after Stroman threw just nine pitches. Home teams decide whether to start games, but once it has begun, umpires decide whether to stop play because of bad weather. Stroman called the decision to start “not smart at all.”

Rain remains in New York's forecast for Monday, when the Mets are set to host Philadelphia. Lefty David Peterson is set to face Phillies righty Chase Anderson.

COMING BACK

Nationals manager Dave Martinez hopes left-hander Jon Lester, first baseman Josh Bell, second baseman Josh Harrison and outfielder Kyle Schwarber can be reinstated from the injured list Monday. They’ve been out all season under COVID-19 protocols, an outbreak that delayed the start of Washington’s season and left the Nats short-handed. Martinez said their returns to the field likely won’t happen simultaneously as they ramp up their preparation, however.

The 2019 World Series champs are 1-5 and were swept over the weekend by the Dodgers. They’ve been shut out three times in four games and are hoping to get things going as they open a series in St. Louis. Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start against John Gant (0-0, 0.00).

NOT SO SUNSHINE STATE

Toronto hopes to get a home series against the Yankees off without more weather woes. The Blue Jays are playing home games at their spring training park in Dunedin, Florida, due to Canada's COVID-19 policies, and the state's April showers are wreaking some havoc. Their game Saturday against the Angels was delayed 2 hours, 38 minutes, by rain and wind gusts up to 45 mph, and they postponed Sunday's finale against Los Angeles because of more rain.

Monday's forecast looks clear. Robbie Ray is set for his season debut against New York ace Gerrit Cole (1-0, 1.46).

BETTER BELIEB

Shane Bieber's Cy Young Award defense is off to a strong start for Cleveland. The right-hander has 24 strikeouts through two starts and hopes to pile up some more in a start against the White Sox. Bieber (0-1, 3.65 ERA) easily led the majors in strikeouts last year with 122 in 12 starts. He'll face Chicago left-hander Carlos Rodón (1-0, 0.00).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Recommended Stories

  • Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout

    Marcus Stroman criticized New York for starting Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain. Stroman's outing lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped, and the game was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes, to be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. The Mets, known for confusion at times under the Wilpon and Katz families, were bought during the offseason by hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen, who brought back Sandy Alderson as team president.

  • Billy Horschel slips and slides his way to an impressive par

    Billy Horschel had one heck of a ride on Augusta National's 13th on Saturday.

  • Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin’s cult following sparked by a photo

    In 3 2/3 innings this year, Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin has allowed just two hits and struck out eight.

  • Unnamed agent says Packers are delaying free agent moves due to Aaron Rodgers’ contract

    Recently, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com took a comprehensive look at the issues surrounding the relationship between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While much of the article consists of opinions from an anonymous agent, scout, and executive, there’s an important piece of anonymously-supplied news. The agent suggested that the Packers are refraining from making free-agent [more]

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of April 12-18, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, April 12 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 […]

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • NBA roundup: Suns beat Jazz in OT in duel of NBA's best

    Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

  • Khetag Pliev is already training days after having finger ripped off

    Khetag Pliev is already doing sprints after his finger was ripped off.

  • Report: Davion Mitchell declaring for NBA draft after leading Baylor to championship

    After an excellent performance against Gonzaga in the national title game, Davion Mitchell is headed to the NBA.

  • Son racially abused online after Tottenham loses to Man U

    Tottenham forward Son Heung-min on Sunday became the latest Premier League player to be targeted with racist abuse on social media following a match. The South Korea international was involved in an incident which saw a goal from Edinson Cavani ruled out in the first half as Tottenham lost 3-1 to Manchester United. Scott McTominay was adjudged to have fouled Son in the buildup to what would have been the opening goal of the game.

  • Bucks' Khris Middleton joining NBL's Brisbane Bullets ownership group

    Khris Middleton is the latest NBA players to join an ownership group in Australia.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Trent scores career-high 44, Raptors rout Cavaliers 135-115

    CLEVELAND (AP) Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and the severely short-handed Toronto Raptors scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points en route to a 135-115 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 dynamic minutes. ''I've brought everything I learned from the great players in the Portland Trail Blazers organization to my new team,'' said Trent, who is averaging 17.9 points in nine games with Toronto.

  • UFC on ABC 2 headliner Kevin Holland takes aim at critics: 'The game is backwards'

    “It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.

  • Report: Lakers could have LeBron James, Anthony Davis back within 3 weeks

    The Lakers could be full strength again soon.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury Updates for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more

    Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.

  • Fore, dad! McIlroy sends errant Masters shot off his father

    Rory McIlroy hit his approach on the seventh hole Thursday at the Masters right where he was aiming. Here’s a tale that will be part of McIlroy family lore for probably forever: Gerry McIlroy was standing near the right side of the green, watching his son play his second shot from off to the left of the fairway. “It was a perfect shot,” Rory McIlroy said.

  • Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

    Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference. John Wall, who sat out Friday's 126-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to pace the Rockets with 30 points.