LEADING OFF: Dodgers chase 12th straight, Bryant heals

New York Yankees' Luis Severino pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Saturday, July 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:

---

A DODGER DOZEN?

The Dodgers are bringing home their longest winning streak of the season, seeking a 12th straight victory as they host Atlanta. Los Angeles has won 31 of 35 - its best stretch of that length ever - and can extend it when Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.38 ERA) faces Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.84).

PINKIE PROBLEM

The Cubs are hopeful that NL MVP Kris Bryant won't miss much time after he sprained his left pinkie during a headfirst slide in Wednesday's win over Atlanta. X-rays were negative, and Bryant is considered day-to-day. ''I think we really kind of dodged the bullet right there,'' manager Joe Maddon said. Bryant, the 2016 NL MVP, is hitting .273 with 19 homers and 40 RBIs. Chicago has a day off before opening a series against St. Louis at Wrigley Field on Friday.

BUMGARNER'S RETURN

Madison Bumgarner makes his first home start since missing three months following a dirt bike accident. Bumgarner (0-3, 3.18 ERA in five starts) threw 103 pitches and allowed three runs in seven innings in his first start back, taking a no-decision in a loss to the Padres. The Giants have the second-worst record in the majors.

TRY AGAIN

J.D. Martinez's debut with the Diamondbacks turned out to be more of a soft open, as the slugger bruised his left hand in his first game since a trade from the Tigers. X-Rays were negative, and Arizona will hope to get him back in the lineup soon as they close out a series in Cincinnati. Taijuan Walker (6-4, 3.61) gets the ball for the Diamondbacks against Reds rookie Luis Castillo (1-2, 3.41).

SEVERINO AND SUPPORT

Yankees All-Star Luis Severino (5-4, 3.40) will take the mound to open a four-game series at Seattle. The 23-year-old has 16 strikeouts in 14 innings over his past two starts, with four runs allowed. He's likely to get a boost in the starting lineup from slugger Todd Frazier, who was acquired Tuesday night along with relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, but only arrived in time to pinch hit for New York on Wednesday. Felix Hernandez (5-3, 4.20) is up for Seattle and has allowed one earned run in 11 innings over his past two starts, both victories.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball