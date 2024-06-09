Leading from the mound: Star sophomore Amos Rich earns player of the year honors

Jun. 8—It's not often you find a player who can dominate from the pitcher's mound and batting box, but that is just what Tuscola had with their sophomore star Amos Rich — this year's selection as The Mountaineer's baseball player of the year.

"It's huge. He affected the game every day. That's nice to have. You have some guys that affect the game offensively, defensively or on the mound, but it's nice to have guys who can affect the game in every aspect," Tuscola Coach Zack Shepherd said.

Rich began playing baseball when he was just three or four years old.

"It's been all I've known since I was little," Rich said.

He said he enjoys the off-the-field aspects of baseball as much as the on-the-field aspects.

"In baseball, there's a brotherhood that goes with it," Rich said. "You have friends you grow up with your whole life that become family to you."

Rich has been a star for Tuscola for two years now.

"Coming in my freshman year, I was a little nervous to see how I was going to perform," Rich said. "Once you perform, you get that confidence. I can't wait to continue for two more years."

On the mound, Rich had an unreal year. He finished with a record of 7-2 while adding four saves to his resume in his 55.2 innings of work. His win, save and inning totals are all county bests this season.

"I've always liked it more," Rich said about pitching compared to hitting.

Across all of those innings, Rich allowed just nine earned runs for an ERA of 1.132 — the best in the county. He allowed just .97 walks and hits per inning pitched — the only pitcher below one in the county.

Rich held pitchers to a .140 batting average — also the best in the county. His fielding independent pitching (a stat similar to ERA, but taking only strikeouts, walks and home runs into the equation) was an absurd 1.16. The next best in Haywood County was a 2.03.

Rich has a three-pitch repertoire of a fastball, changeup and curveball. But he certainly has his favorite pitch.

"Fastball, 100%," Rich said.

Rich was the ace of the Mounties rotation. Every time he was on the mound, fans expected a Tuscola win.

On the other side of the equation, Rich dominated at the plate. The sophomore hit .351 with an on-base percentage of .431. His on-base plus slugging percentage was 1.048 — the second-best in the county.

That is in large part due to his powerful bat. Rich had a slugging percentage of .617 — 40 points clear of the second-highest in Haywood County. The sophomore had eight doubles, a triple and a county-best five home runs. He also drove in a county-best 37 runs, while scoring 17 of his own.

The sophomore was a force on both offense and defense for the Mounties and was a crucial piece in the team's success this season.

"I don't think people wanted to pitch to him and I don't think they wanted him pitching to them," Shepherd said.

Rich's talents on both sides of the ball helped push Tuscola through the playoffs and to the regional championship series — the Mounties' first appearance in the series since 2010.

"It was beyond special," Rich said. "You hear people talk about how we're going to be good when we get to high school, but once you're there it's special — especially when you see the community support."

While he dominates off of the field, Shepherd said Rich is a whole different person off the field.

"He's quiet, funny. He's a 16-year-old kid," Shepherd said. "But when he gets between the lines he flips that switch and he's a competitor."

Despite having a more quiet demeanor off of the field, Rich also serves as a leader in the Mounties' dugout.

"He's a phenomenal player," Shepherd said. "He's a good teammate. The kids kind of follow his lead."

With his sophomore season in the books, Rich will continue to work over the summer and into the fall to prepare for next season — and attempt to help Tuscola baseball reach the next level.

He also has goals of reaching another level himself.

"I'd love to play in college — hopefully Division I," Rich said. "I'd love to play pro ball, but at least college is my goal."