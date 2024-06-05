Leading LIV players likely to be given special exemptions for future US Opens

Talor Gooch received a special invite to last month's US PGA, but not because he was LIV's 2023 champion - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

The US Open seems ready to award special exemptions to the top-performing LIV players in the future in the wake of the Saudi-funded circuit featuring a record low number of representatives in the major next week.

Only 12 LIV golfers are set to appear at Pinehurst, three down on last year’s US Open. Thirteen of the breakaway rebels teed it up in the 2023 Masters, but that was only a field of 87.

The first round at the revered No 2 course at America’s biggest golfing resort will feature 156 players and that shortfall will be worrying for LIV, especially as they have spent in excess of £1 billion on recruits in signing-on fees alone since their formation two years ago this month.

Greg Norman, the LIV chief executive, continues to blame the exclusion from the world ranking apparatus for the paucity of its players in the ‘big four’. And while this is true to some extent, 17 LIV golfers attempted to go through US Open final qualifying and only two advanced – a poor return considering their standard.

Nevertheless, the US Golf Association, which runs America’s national championship, acknowledges an anomaly and John Bodenhamer, the governing body’s chief of championships, has revealed there could be a dedicated route opened for next year’s US Open at Oakmont.

“We’ve watched what is happening in professional golf unfold and we’ve seen a lot of good players go over to LIV and so we are thinking a lot about it and we’ve talked a lot about it,” Bodenhamer told Golf Channel. “I think at some point, yes, it would be reasonable to expect we create a new pathway to get those great players unified again... We are looking very seriously at that.”

R&A also discussed exemption category for LIV players

If the US Open was to grant LIV a determined number of berths from the league’s money list then it would be the first major to do so and it would be a ground-breaking move. At last month’s US PGA, Talor Gooch did receive a special invite, but it was not a spot officially granted because of his status as LIV’s 2023 champion.

The R&A has also discussed setting up an exemption category for LIV players to gain entry into the Open.

But not this year, as it presumably waits to see if the negotiations between the Saudi Public Investment Fund – that bankrolls LIV – and the PGA Tour bear fruit and herald peace in the game.

At the moment, 14 are qualified for next month’s Claret Jug at Royal Troon. Last year, 16 LIV players competed at Hoylake, but there is still the opportunity to get through qualifying for the British major.

While LIV plays a $25 million tournament in Houston this week, the PGA Tour pitches up at the Memorial in Ohio, where a $20 million purse is up for grabs in one of the circuit’s limited-field ‘signature events’.

The top three in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy – are the headliners at Muirfield Village.

Bob MacIntyre has decided to skip the guaranteed-money jamboree – worth more than £30,000 going to the last-place finisher at Jack Nicklaus’s tournament – after winning the Canadian Open on Sunday. The 27-year-old Scot has returned to Oban to rest after six weeks on the road.

