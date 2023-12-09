Leading headteacher warns teenagers worry too much about 'diversity and climate change'

Jane Lunnon reports that students are growing up in an era where young people take political issues to heart - Julian Andrews/Festival of Education

A private school headteacher has warned that “Generation Alpha” need to take life less seriously and not carry the cares of the world on their shoulders.

‌Jane Lunnon, head of Alleyn’s School in Dulwich, south London, which charges fees of up to around £25,000 a year, said the so-called “Alpha” generation, recognised as those born after 2010, were growing up in an era where young people take political issues to heart.

Mrs Lunnon, who has previously been named “independent school head of the year” by Tatler magazine, said it was crucial for teenagers to have fun “for fun’s sake”.

“Play is a critical part of mental health and with the world as it is at the moment and all the terrible recent news we have had, just prioritising fun and play is something we should all consciously build into our curriculum,” she said.

“It’s all about developing playfulness in yourself too. It feels like something we don’t talk about enough and it definitely tends to fall off in the senior years at school.”

She said: “I think Generation Alpha, in particular, have been wired that way. I think it’s partly because we are saying to them ‘your voice matters and agitate for things like diversity and inclusion and climate change’ and of course those are really important but it is just as important that they have time off to ‘just be’ and to have fun.”

Her comments came in the wake of a report published by NHS England in November which revealed one in five children aged between eight and 16 had a probable mental health disorder compared to one in eight before the pandemic.

Mrs Lunnon, a former deputy head of Wellington College in Berkshire, said that Alleyn’s encourages fun every day through extra curricular clubs and even has a “Swifty” Society for diehard fans of singer Taylor Swift.

She said: “It is really important to remind young people that they are still young people. Yes, they do have pressures and there are important things to do but it’s absolutely OK not to take everything seriously.”

‌“It’s also about developing playfulness in your staff. I have staff who are prepared to be playful. I went to the Swifty Society which is literally inundated with pupils and really popular and the pupils made me a ‘Swifty’ bracelet.

‌“We also have a Lego Club where kids are just making things with Lego and a Fishtank Club. It’s really important that they have anything that can remind them that they can belong and find their place.”

‌Every morning at the school, where alumni include actors Jude Law and Sam West and singers Florence Welch and Jessie Ware, now includes its own 15-minute wellbeing sessions.

‌Mrs Lunnon said the sessions aimed to encourage positive relationships and a sense of purpose.

‘Reverse the effects of pressures’

‌She said: “We believe we can fundamentally reverse the effects of the pressures on our children through the principles of positive psychology.”

“It’s about building good strong emotional relationships and having a sense of purpose.”

‌Comparing her own childhood to that of teenagers today, she said: “Of course, Covid has been a great distorter and changed experiences for our young people but I grew up in the 1980s in London and I was aware of politics but I didn’t take emotional responsibility for it in the way our young people do now.

‌“I knew about the Poll Tax riots and had a ‘Free Nelson Mandela’ badge in the way you did if you were teenagers and went to Camden to buy your things – but I don’t think that my generation bore the burden of the world in the same way teenagers do now.

“I didn’t feel invested in it emotionally and that is something we have unwittingly done to our children somehow.”