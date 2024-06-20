Advertisement
👀 The leading goal scorer at EURO 2024 isn't who you think

emily wilson
·1 min read
Fans have been treated to some beauties at EURO 2024 and we’ve seen plenty of strikes find the back of the net.

There’s been long-range screamers, slick counterattacks, and, well, a ton of own-goals.

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori was the latest to put the ball in their own night on Thursday which handed Spain a deserved lead.

The incident means own-goal is now the leading goal scorer at the competition (five).

Despite a staggering 47 goals so far (and we’re only on Matchday 2), just one player has more than one goal to his name: Germany’s Jamal Musiala with two.

What a funny tournament EURO 2024 is proving to be! Who will actually finish top of the scoring charts by July 14? Let us know in the comments.