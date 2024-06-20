👀 The leading goal scorer at EURO 2024 isn't who you think

Fans have been treated to some beauties at EURO 2024 and we’ve seen plenty of strikes find the back of the net.

There’s been long-range screamers, slick counterattacks, and, well, a ton of own-goals.

Italy’s Riccardo Calafiori was the latest to put the ball in their own night on Thursday which handed Spain a deserved lead.

Italy's Riccardo Calafiori scores the FIFTH own goal of EURO 2024 so far 😳 pic.twitter.com/B7rVb85HH7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 20, 2024

The incident means own-goal is now the leading goal scorer at the competition (five).

Despite a staggering 47 goals so far (and we’re only on Matchday 2), just one player has more than one goal to his name: Germany’s Jamal Musiala with two.

2 – Riccardo Calafiori is only the second Italian's player to concede an own goal between the European Championship and the World Cup, after Cristian Zaccardo in the World Cup 2006 vs USA. Owngoal.#EURO2024 #ESPITA — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 20, 2024

What a funny tournament EURO 2024 is proving to be! Who will actually finish top of the scoring charts by July 14? Let us know in the comments.