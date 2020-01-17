Leading FCS rusher Pete Guerriero declares for draft

The Football Championship Subdivision has a player leaving a year of eligibility on the table to try his hand (or feet) at the NFL.

Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero has announced he will skip his fifth season of eligibility to enter the draft.

“After careful consideration, speaking with family and the people close to me, I have decided that I will be forgoing my fifth year and entering the NFL Draft,” Guerriero wrote. “This has been a dream of mine since I was a child and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Guerriero had a school-record 1,995 rushing yards that led the FCS. He also set an FCS playoff record with a 93-yard touchdown run in a loss to James Madison.

Guerriero finished third in voting for the 2019 Walter Payton Trophy, the FCS equivalent of the Heisman. He also was a consensus All-American and a two-time first-team all-conference honoree.

He finishes his college career with 610 attempts for 3,974 yards and 35 touchdowns. Guerriero also caught 69 passes for 551 yards and three touchdowns.